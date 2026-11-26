Gemma, the deaf dog, has died amid the ongoing investigation into the pet's abandonment. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office, based in Iowa, announced Gemma's death.

Word of Gemma's abandonment had spread across social media last week. (X/@adamfrancisco_) more less

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Word of Gemma's abandonment had spread across social media last week. Videos surfaced showing the woman throwing Gemma out.

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The woman has now been identified as Fay Nihart of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The Linn County government released a statement about the investigation.

Linn County government statement on Gemma the dog

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{{^usCountry}} The Linn County Sheriff's Office got a complaint about an abandoned dog on November 21, 2026. Bryan Roney, 45, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, alleged that his dog, Gemma, had been abandoned by his former girlfriend, Fay Nihart, 43, also of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Linn County Sheriff's Office got a complaint about an abandoned dog on November 21, 2026. Bryan Roney, 45, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, alleged that his dog, Gemma, had been abandoned by his former girlfriend, Fay Nihart, 43, also of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. {{/usCountry}}

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“Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Gemma had been abandoned on November 16, 2026. An investigative report was completed by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and forwarded to the Linn County Attorney’s Office for consideration of an Animal Abandonment charge on the day the report was received. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the Linn County Attorney’s Office have continued to collaborate on the investigation,” the statement read.

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“The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office in coordination with the Linn County Attorney’s Office,” the statement added.

Petition launched for Gemma

Gemma's death has irked several people, and a petition has been started demanding a full investigation into the dog's death.

"Gemma was a 14-year-old deaf dog. On the night of November 16, she was put outside a home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and went missing. Doorbell camera footage appears to show someone letting her out. After more than a week of searching, her owner shared that she had been found dead. If Gemma was put outside on purpose, that was not an accident. It was cruelty against a vulnerable animal.

We are calling on the Cedar Rapids Police Department and the Linn County Attorney's Office to fully investigate Gemma's death and, if the evidence supports it, pursue the strongest charges available under Chapter 717B. Putting an elderly deaf dog outside alone on purpose is not a minor offence. It is animal cruelty, and it must be treated as such," a Change.org petition reads.

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It has demanded that cops “fully investigate how Gemma died, including the doorbell camera footage. If the evidence supports it, charges be brought under the strongest applicable statute, including Iowa Code § 717B.3A, which carries up to five years in prison. Any case not be reduced to a lesser charge or plea that minimizes the harm done to Gemma.”