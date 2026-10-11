Georgia murder-suicide: 5 people shot dead in apparent murder-suicide at Douglas home – latest update

Five people were shot dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a residence in Georgia on Friday, October 9, authorities said. The victims have been identified as family members who lived at the home in Douglas, a city in south Georgia.

Georgia murder-suicide: 5 people shot dead in apparent murder-suicide at Douglas home (Pexel - representational image)

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After one of the victims placed the initial emergency call on the day of the tragedy, officers responded to reports of an active shooter, Brannen Pruette, the Douglas police chief, said at a Saturday news conference, per The Guardian. They found four deceased adults inside the home, while a fifth person was transported to a hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

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It remains unclear who opened fire.

Call placed before the shooting

Hours before the shooting, a female victim called police and alleged that her husband was “killing her” with his smoking. EMS then transported her to a local medical center.

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{{^usCountry}} Police have not shared any additional information, citing the ongoing investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have not shared any additional information, citing the ongoing investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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“We recognize the profound impact this loss has on those closest to the victims in our community. We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family and allow them the time and space they need to grieve,” Pruette said.

Charlie Davis, the Douglas city manager, revealed that it was the area’s second murder-suicide incident in three months.

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“Domestic violence doesn’t know race. It doesn’t know religion. It doesn’t know geographic location,” Davis said. “We encourage everyone to refrain from speculation and allow the family the space, dignity and compassion they deserve during this time.”

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In a similar tragedy, nine people were killed – including two children and a pregnant woman – when a gunman opened fire in a suspected murder-suicide at a Pennsylvania home on Friday night, officials said, per the New York Post.