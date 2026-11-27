Republican candidate Mike Cheokas has temporarily halted his campaign for Georgia's House of Representatives following the deaths of two members of his campaign team in a fatal road accident.

Two members of Republican candidate Mike Cheokas’s campaign team died in a Wednesday night crash. more less

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The victims, identified as Berti Nagy and Blake Henley, died in a car crash on Wednesday evening while travelling home for Thanksgiving. The two volunteers had spent the day canvassing neighbourhoods, knocking on doors and encouraging residents to support Cheokas, as per Newsweek.

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Cheokas, who is contesting Georgia's House District 151 against Democratic rival Ethan Wolfe, announced on Facebook that all campaign activities would be suspended until after the weekend to allow colleagues and supporters to grieve.

Mike Cheokas expresses grief over two aides' death

Expressing his sorrow, Cheokas said the tragedy had left his entire campaign team devastated, while acknowledging that the families of the two young men were facing an even greater loss.

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{{^usCountry}} "Words cannot express the grief within our team in the wake of such a tragic event. However, it pales in comparison to what the families of Berti and Blake are feeling today. Our hearts go out to them, both now and going forward," he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Words cannot express the grief within our team in the wake of such a tragic event. However, it pales in comparison to what the families of Berti and Blake are feeling today. Our hearts go out to them, both now and going forward," he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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He also stressed that the election campaign could wait, adding that "politics is not a priority this time".

Wolfe shared Cheokas's statement on social media and expressed solidarity with the Republican candidate, accompanying the post with a simple message: “People over politics.”

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Political leaders and organisations pay tribute

News of the deaths prompted an outpouring of condolences from political leaders, colleagues and community organisations across Georgia.

The Georgia House Republican Caucus issued a statement expressing sympathy for the victims' families and everyone affected by the accident. The group emphasised that political differences should take a back seat during such a difficult time.

"Today, politics takes a back seat as our Caucus, Mike's campaign team, and especially these families mourn such terrible loss," the statement said.

It also urged people to remember the two young men, their relatives and friends in their thoughts and prayers.

Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns also expressed his sorrow, describing himself as “devastated” by the news of the fatal accident.

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In a Facebook post, Burns said the tragedy had occurred during a period traditionally associated with family gatherings and togetherness.

He wrote that the entire Republican Caucus was praying for the families, friends and loved ones of Nagy and Henley as they confronted what he described as an unimaginable loss.

The non-profit organisation Georgia Advancing Communities Together also extended its condolences, highlighting the importance of community solidarity beyond political affiliations.

"Beyond political affiliations, we are one Georgia community," the organisation said, while wishing the bereaved families strength, comfort and peace.

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Crash details remain unclear

Nagy and Henley are believed to have attended Kennesaw State University in Georgia, according to information available on their LinkedIn profiles.

However, authorities have not released further details about the circumstances surrounding Wednesday night's collision.

Georgia House District 151 run-off still scheduled

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Despite the temporary suspension, the electoral contest for Georgia's House District 151 is expected to proceed following the weekend, with election day scheduled for 1 December.

Early voting is due to begin on Monday for eligible residents across parts of Chattahoochee, Dougherty, Marion, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Terrell and Webster counties.

Neither candidate secured more than half the vote in the earlier election held this month, making a run-off necessary.

Cheokas finished ahead with 47.9 per cent of the vote, while Wolfe, a retired military officer, received just under 41 per cent. Independent candidate Travis Lockhart accounted for the remaining votes.