Georgia shooting leaves 3 dead, 1 injured at Gwinnett County apartment complex

A shooter opened fire on three people inside an apartment before killing himself early on Tuesday morning in Gwinnett County, Georgia. A man and women were killed in the shooting incident in Georgia( Gwinnett County Police/X)

A man and woman were killed in the incident, while another woman was taken to a nearby hospital. An infant who was present inside the house left uninjured.

The tragedy occurred at an apartment complex on the 2300 block of Country Walk SW in Gwinnett County at around 1:00 am.

Corporal Juan Madiedo, Gwinnett County Police, said they believe the gunman and the injured woman were in a relationship. The investigation into the matter is underway.

“Investigators are still trying to determine the motive of the shooting, but preliminary investigations indicate one of the deceased males is the shooter," the police said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

“It is believed the shooter and the female who survived the shooting were in a relationship,” the police added, without releasing the names of the victims.

3-year-old accidentally kills younger brother, parents face charges

Last week, a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot his 2-year-old brother, leading to fatal consequences. The parents are now facing serious charges.

Local authorities revealed that the tragedy occurred because the parents left a loaded gun within reach of their 3-year-old. Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders emphasised that this could have been easily avoided.

The mother, Selena Farrell (23), is facing charges including second-degree manslaughter, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and abandonment. The father, Tashaun Adams (21), is charged with second-degree manslaughter and hindering apprehension for helping Farrell hide.

A third person, Jeremiah Thomas (20), who was the parents' roommate, faces charges for hindering apprehension by assisting Farrell in hiding after the incident.

The event took place on January 22, with officers responding to a call about a 2-year-old shot at a residence in Covington. Despite immediate aid, the child was pronounced dead at the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.