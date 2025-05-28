Georgia tornado warning: Carrollton and Franklin under possible tornado alert

A tornado warning has been issued for Carroll County until 3:00 PM on May 27. The National Weather Service has also tagged the ongoing Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Carrollton and Franklin with a “tornado possible” alert, likely due to a weak rotation detected near Bowdon. The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Carroll County until 3 PM on May 27.(Unsplash)

“For Carroll county until 3pm. Radar indicated rotation near Graham moving east at 35 mph. Take shelter now!” Joanne Feldman, an Emmy Award-winning meteorologist with FOX 5 Atlanta, warned.

