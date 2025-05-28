Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Georgia tornado warning: Carrollton and Franklin under possible tornado alert

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
May 28, 2025 12:13 AM IST

National Weather Service extends Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Carrollton and Franklin with a tornado alert.

A tornado warning has been issued for Carroll County until 3:00 PM on May 27. The National Weather Service has also tagged the ongoing Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Carrollton and Franklin with a “tornado possible” alert, likely due to a weak rotation detected near Bowdon.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Carroll County until 3 PM on May 27.(Unsplash)
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Carroll County until 3 PM on May 27.(Unsplash)

“For Carroll county until 3pm. Radar indicated rotation near Graham moving east at 35 mph. Take shelter now!” Joanne Feldman, an Emmy Award-winning meteorologist with FOX 5 Atlanta, warned.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Georgia tornado warning: Carrollton and Franklin under possible tornado alert
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On