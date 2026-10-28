Google, Microsoft, Amazon face investor pressure to justify massive AI spending as earnings loom

Google, Microsoft and Amazon will report their quarterly earnings this week. Investors will watch how much money these companies are spending on artificial intelligence (AI) and whether this spending is helping them make more money. Google, Microsoft and Amazon face pressure to show returns on their AI investments. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo) (REUTERS)

These three technology companies are under pressure to show that their huge spending on AI is worth it. Their earnings reports are part of a busy week for company results. Together, these companies' results make up more than one-third of the earnings reported by S&P 500 companies, according to Yahoo Finance.

Investors will focus on two main questions: How much money are these companies spending on AI, and how much money can they expect to earn from it? The same issue came up when Meta reported its results earlier.

Bank of America strategist Savita Subramanian said investors would closely watch whether income from AI services could justify the rising costs. She also noted that estimates for the 2027 capital spending of major cloud computing companies had already increased by nearly 90% since the start of 2026, as reported by Yahoo Finance.

AI spending puts tech companies under pressure Technology companies have faced questions about their huge AI investments during earnings reports for the past two years. Investors want to see clear returns on the money being spent, while repeated doubts about the benefits of AI have caused uncertainty in the stock market.

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The pressure has increased because economic conditions and the investment environment have changed. Investors are becoming more concerned about how technology companies will fund their AI plans and whether they can earn enough money to cover the costs.

A recent sell-off in technology stocks has brought the cost of funding AI projects into greater focus. Companies building large data centres have faced market pressure as investors question whether the spending on AI infrastructure will produce enough returns.

AI funding raises concerns among investors Investors have also raised concerns about how technology companies are paying for their AI expansion. Meta, for example, has faced questions about raising money by selling shares and borrowing to fund its AI plans, according to Yahoo Finance.

The growing need for money to build AI infrastructure has increased competition among companies for investment funds. As a result, technology firms are under pressure to raise large amounts of money in advance to support their expansion plans.

The timing is important because Wall Street is also preparing for major stock market listings by two leading AI companies, Anthropic and OpenAI. Anthropic could go public as soon as November 2026, while OpenAI is expected to pursue a possible listing in 2027, according to Yahoo Finance.

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Businesses cut back on AI spending The way businesses use AI is also changing. Companies are becoming more careful about how much money they spend on AI tools. They are no longer using these tools freely or increasing their use without checking the costs.

Businesses are reducing some AI spending. They are choosing cheaper AI models and trying different services to save money. This shows that companies want to make sure they get good value for the money they spend on AI.

Companies are also slowing their spending on AI tokens. Tokens are small units of text or other information that AI models process. This slowdown suggests that the demand for computing power may not continue to grow forever. Earlier, businesses had a stronger appetite for AI computing when the costs were very low or effectively free, according to Yahoo Finance.

If businesses become more sensitive to AI prices and reduce their use of expensive services, technology companies may find it harder to depend on unlimited demand for computing power. They will need to show that customers are willing to pay enough for AI services to make their investments profitable.

Meta's AI plans change tech priorities Changes in AI products are creating another challenge for technology companies. Meta's Muse and the early success of personal AI assistant agents have changed how companies think about their AI products and future business plans.

Meta has reorganised its business around the division responsible for Muse. The company sees the division as a potential large-scale service network that could eventually become a major source of revenue, according to Yahoo Finance.

However, the money from these AI products may not arrive immediately. Supporters of Meta's strategy believe that its investments could generate substantial revenue in the future, even if the financial benefits take time to appear.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a mixed record, but the company is backing his AI strategy. Meta also has an advantage because it moved early in this area, giving it a head start as the AI market develops, according to Yahoo Finance.

Google, Microsoft and Amazon will now face similar questions from investors as they announce their quarterly results. They will need to explain their AI spending plans, show signs of future revenue growth and convince investors that their investments can deliver meaningful returns.