Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Greenland PM rejects Donald Trump's proposal for US control

Reuters |
Mar 31, 2025 01:24 AM IST

Vice President JD Vance had suggested that the United States would better protect the strategically located island.

The United States will not get Greenland, Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said on Sunday in a post on Facebook in response to Donald Trump's statements he wants to take control of the vast Arctic country.

Donald Trump had previously expressed confidence in annexing Greenland(AFP)
Donald Trump had previously expressed confidence in annexing Greenland(AFP)

Also Read: Trump to use military force to annex Greenland? Fumed US President makes big statement after Denmark FM chides JD Vance

"President Trump says that the United States is getting Greenland. Let me be clear: The United States won't get that. We do not belong to anyone else. We determine our own future," Nielsen said in the social media post.

Also Read: Donald Trump proposes takeover: ‘America stands with Greenland’ | Video

Trump on Saturday told NBC News he "absolutely" had real conversations about annexing the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

"We'll get Greenland. Yeah, 100%," Trump said, according to NBC.

During a visit to a U.S. military base in the north of Greenland on Friday, U.S. Vice President JD Vance accused Denmark of not doing a good job of keeping the island safe and suggested the United States would better protect the strategically located island.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Greenland PM rejects Donald Trump's proposal for US control
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On