Donald Trump proposes takeover: ‘America stands with Greenland’ | Video

US President Donald Trump, took to X on Friday, and shared a video that highlighted the contributions of America and its troops towards the security of the nation of Greenland. US President Donald Trump has released a video to showcase that America stands with Greenland(REUTERS)

The video, which ends with the slogan, “America stands with Greenland,” is one among several gestures made towards the state after Trump announced that he intends to take over the territory to protect American national interest.

The video begins saying, “ In the cold silence of the Tundra, a bond was born. Not from treaties or trade, but from blood and bravery. While Germany controlled Europe, the Nazis set their sights on the Artic. Greenland became an unwitting combatant and the United States stepped in, not to conquer, but to protect.”

“In 1943, nearly a thousand American soldiers with four chaplains set forth from New York to Greenland, carrying with them hope, duty and a quiet fear. But their ship was torpedoed by a Nazi U-boat and the frigid waters of the North Atlantic became a grave,” the video states while highlighting the sacrifice of four chaplains who helped rescue Americans and Greenlanders.

It then emphasised, the dangerous predicament Greenland allegedly faces today, “Greenland faces threats from Russian aggression and Chinese expansion. Our shared legacy lives on in every mission, every Arctic patrol, every partnership forged in the shadows of melting ice and rising tensions… Now is the time to stand together again - for peace, for security and for the future.”

Trump also addressed reporters at the White House and said, “We need Greenland, very importantly, for international security. We have to have Greenland. It's not a question of, 'Do you think we can do without it?' We can't.”

JD Vance's visit to Greenland

Vice President JD Vance is also currently visiting Greenland, which occupies semi-autonomous status under Denmark, and has long called for its own sovereign state.

While in Greenland, Vance said, “The president is really interested in Arctic security, as you all know, and it's only going to get bigger over the coming decades.”

Just before Vance's visit, a new broad government coalition was presented in Greenland's capital Nuuk, which aims to keep ties with Denmark for now.

After his visit, he reposted the video shared by Donald Trump and said, “Usha and I are on our way home from an incredible journey to Greenland. We can't wait to come back again soon. America stands with Greenland!”