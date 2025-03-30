Trump to use military force to annex Greenland? Fumed US President makes big statement after Denmark FM chides JD Vance

Donald Trump issued a strong statement amidst his quest to annex Greenland and uproar over Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance's visit to the island nation. Trump sat for an interview with NBC News, just a day after JD Vance and other American officials' trip to a US military installation in Greenland, garnering criticism from Denmark.(AFP file photo)

During the interview on Saturday, Trump insisted that he had a duty to seek possession of the Danish territory that has rejected his approaches and declined to rule out using military force in his attempt to seize Greenland.

While the Trump administration has been facing backlash over the US plans to take control of the island, Vance asserted he is “absolutely” serious about annexing Greenland.

“We’ll get Greenland. Yeah, 100%,” he told NBC News.

On being asked about his stance on Vance's recent statement that Trump does not want to use military force to takeover Greenland, Trump said that there’s a “good possibility that we could do it without military force.” He, however, warned that it doesn’t “take anything off the table.”

“We have an obligation to protect the world. This is world peace, this is international security. And I have that obligation while I'm president. No, I don't take anything off the table,” he stated.

Social media users react to Trump's statement

Meanwhile, several X users reacted to Trump's remarks with one saying: “Annex Greenland? Let's do it diplomatically.”

“Greenlanders overwhelmingly do not want that!” another stated.

“Denmark, which is part of NATO, will not allow this. This will escalate to a war. I thought Trump was “so good at not doing war”??” one more commented.

The fourth user stated that Trump “the President of peace” intends to “invade a sovereign country over absolutely nothing.” “There is no logic whatsoever to this madness.”

Vance accuses China and Russia to invade Greenland

During his Greenland visit on Friday, Vance blasted Denmark, saying the nation was falling behind in security and allowing China and Russia to invade Greenland. He urged the people of Greenland to secede from Denmark to provide room for the United States to speak with the territory about acquiring it.

Vance later clarified to reporters that he was not indicating a shift in the administration's stance, but rather highlighting Trump's belief that the US can occupy Greenland without using military force.

Danish foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen chastised the Trump administration on Saturday for its “tone” in denouncing Denmark and Greenland, stating that his nation is already increasing its Arctic security investments and is still amenable to further collaboration with the US.