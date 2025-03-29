JD Vance, Denmark trade barbs over Greenland as US VP tears into ‘bullying tactics’ of Washington's ‘close ally’

JD Vance and Denmark clashed with each other after US President Donald Trump's Vice President bashed the European country in Copenhagen for not doing enough for Greenland amidst America's plans to buy the world's largest Island. U.S. Vice President JD Vance poses with second lady Usha Vance, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, his wife , former homeland security advisor, Julia Nesheiwat and Secretary of Energy Chris Wright as they tour the US military's Pituffik Space Base in Greenland on March 28, 2025. Jim Watson/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

During his trip to the strategically important and resource-rich Arctic island, Vance called on the people of Denmark to “cut a deal” with the United States, accusing the country of leaving Greenland open to suspected Russian and Chinese intrusions.

He called on Greenlanders to break off their relationship with Denmark, which has possessed the island for over three centuries, claiming that it has not made sufficient investments to safeguard the region's degree of autonomy. The US VP further downplayed the threats to take over the island by force.

“You have under-invested in the people of Greenland and you have under-invested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful landmass,” Vance stated in his tirade against Denmark during his visit to the Pituffik Space Base in northwestern Greenland.

Denmark rips JD Vance's tone of remarks

Later, Denmark denounced the “tone” of Vance's remarks as country's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen hit back at US VP, saying in a video message on X: “We are open to criticisms, but let me be completely honest, we do not appreciate the tone in which it's being delivered.”

“This is not how you speak to your close allies, and I still consider Denmark and the United States to be close allies,” he added.

In a statement, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also slammed Vance's remarks, saying that they have supported the Americans in extremely challenging circumstances for many years. She further emphasised Danish forces' operations in Iraq and Afghanistan alongside American troops.

“The Vice President's reference to Denmark is not accurate,” she claimed.

Trump has long maintained that Greenland is essential to US national and international security, asserting that employing force to protect the island nation is not an option.