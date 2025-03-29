JD Vance visits Greenland, slams Denmark for not keeping Russia, China at bay

US vice president JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance made an official visit to Greenland, where he criticised Denmark for not protecting the Arctic island from alleged Russian and Chinese incursions, reported Reuters. US vice president JD Vance spoke at the US military's Pituffik Space Base in Greenland(AP)

"Denmark has not kept pace and devoted the resources necessary to keep this base, to keep our troops, and in my view, to keep the people of Greenland safe from a lot of very aggressive incursions from Russia, from China and other nations," Vance said without providing any details about the alleged incursions.

Vance also urged the people of Denmark to partner with the United States. After his visit, in a post on X, he posted a video that had previously been shared by President Donald Trump regarding the US' bond with Greenland.

In his post, he said, “Usha and I are on our way home from an incredible journey to Greenland. We can't wait to come back again soon. America stands with Greenland!”

The vice president stated that while the US did not have immediate plans to expand their military presence, they would be investing in additional naval ships and other resources in the region.

He said, “We hope that they choose to partner with the United States, because we're the only nation on earth that will respect their sovereignty and respect their security, because their security is very much our security.”

JD Vance also visited and delivered remarks at the US military base at Pituffik in the north of the Arctic island.

Trump on Greenland

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that the country needed Greenland for national security reasons.

"We need Greenland, very importantly, for international security. We have to have Greenland. It's not a question of, 'Do you think we can do without it?' We can't," Trump said.

He also doubled down on accusations that Chinese and Russian ships were invading the Greenland waterways, although no such evidence has been provided to support this claim.