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Gretchen Fleming missing: Who is Preston D Pierce? 5 things on man charged with murder in Wood County, West Virginia

A man, Preston D Pierce, has been indicted in connection to the disappearance and death of Gretchen Eve Fleming in Wood County, Virginia. 

Published on: May 16, 2026 05:36 am IST
By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
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Preston D Pierce has been indicted in connection to the disappearance and death of Gretchen Eve Fleming in Wood County, West Virginia. The 27-year-old had disappeared just 20 days before she turned 28, which would have been on December 24. Currently, Fleming would be 31 years old.

Gretchen Fleming was reported missing in 2022 and her remains were found in 2025. (X/@901Lulu)

As per the FBI, Fleming had last been seen in the early hours of December 4, 2022 while she was leaving My Way Lounge in Parkersburg. Her purse and its contents had been left behind. She was only reported missing on December 12 as Fleming was splitting her time staying with different relatives, and hence they did not realize that she was gone. Fleming's remains were found in September 2025 in the Palestine area of Wirt County. The FBI had described her as a white female standing 5’2″ and weighing approximately 125 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie's guest house in focus as ‘investigator’ makes shock claim; ‘someone staying when she disappeared’

Pierce is in pre-trial phase, as per the jail records. Addressing the Fleming family, the police chief said “From my heart, I want to thank the Fleming family. It’s an arduous process. The faith they have shown throughout the course of this, not just the investigation but the tragedies that have happened on the periphery of this. The patience they’ve shown over three-and-a-half years and their support of us and faith in us is more appreciative than I can put into words.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shuvrajit Das Biswas

Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Gretchen Fleming missing: Who is Preston D Pierce? 5 things on man charged with murder in Wood County, West Virginia
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