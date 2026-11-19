Video game Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) has sold more than 17 million copies worldwide as of Thursday morning, November 19. The game has generated around $1.65 billion in sales since its release, according to market research firm Sensor Tower.

GTA VI sales cross 17 million copies as Take-Two, Microsoft and Sony shares rise. (REUTERS/Eva Marie Uzcategui) (REUTERS)

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The strong sales have boosted investor interest in Take-Two Interactive, the company behind the GTA franchise, as well as its console partners Microsoft and Sony. The game has received widespread praise on social media platforms X and Reddit, with fans sharing their reactions to its release.

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Several users described the game as "mind-blowing" and "generational", praising its realistic graphics, detailed surroundings and lifelike virtual world.

Take-Two, Microsoft and Sony shares rise

Deep Dive How many copies of GTA VI has sold, and how much revenue has it generated? Sensor Tower estimates that GTA VI has sold more than 17 million copies worldwide and generated around $1.65 billion in sales since its release. Which console accounts for the most GTA VI sales? The PlayStation 5 accounted for around 75% of GTA VI sales, while the remaining sales came from the Xbox version, according to Sensor Tower. Why did Take-Two, Microsoft and Sony shares rise after GTA VI launched? GTA VI’s strong sales and launch drew investor interest in Take-Two, its developer’s parent company, and its console partners Microsoft and Sony. Take-Two shares also gained after strong early reviews and sales estimates.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) shares rose 1% in premarket trading on Thursday, November 19, after gaining more than 6% during the previous trading session.

Microsoft shares also climbed 1.6%, while Sony shares closed nearly 3% higher in Tokyo on Thursday. GTA VI is available on Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S and Sony's PlayStation 5 consoles at launch, according to Yahoo Finance.

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{{^usCountry}} PlayStation 5 accounted for around 75% of GTA VI's total sales, while the remaining sales came from the Xbox version, according to Sensor Tower. The strong PlayStation sales show that Sony's console has accounted for the larger share of demand for the game so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PlayStation 5 accounted for around 75% of GTA VI's total sales, while the remaining sales came from the Xbox version, according to Sensor Tower. The strong PlayStation sales show that Sony's console has accounted for the larger share of demand for the game so far. {{/usCountry}}

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AMD shares gain after GTA VI connection

Shares of chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) also rose 3% in premarket trading on Thursday. The rise came after the team behind GTA VI highlighted its use of an AMD system to improve image scaling during gameplay on the Xbox version. The development also brought attention to the technology used to support the game's graphics and performance.

Fans praise GTA VI's graphics and gameplay

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GTA VI received strong reactions from players on X and Reddit following its release. Fans particularly praised the game's lifelike visuals, detailed surroundings and the many small details included in its virtual world.

Several social media posts also featured memes about people taking time off from work and school to play the newly released game. The online response added to the excitement around the launch, with players discussing their experiences and sharing their reactions.

GTA V remains one of the biggest-selling games

The previous game in the franchise, Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V), remains one of the best-selling video games of all time. GTA V has sold more than 230 million copies worldwide since its launch in 2013, according to Yahoo Finance.

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Its long-running sales success has helped establish the GTA franchise as one of the biggest names in the global gaming industry.

Retail investors turn more bullish on Take-Two

Retail investor sentiment towards Take-Two also improved following GTA VI's strong sales performance. On Stocktwits, sentiment around TTWO shifted from 'bullish' to 'extremely bullish' as of early Thursday.

However, sentiment towards Microsoft remained 'bearish' on the platform. One trader on Stocktwits predicted that GTA VI could become the biggest game of the next decade.

Another investor advised caution, saying traders should wait for official sales figures and the launch of the game's online mode before making further judgments. Despite the positive reaction to GTA VI, Take-Two shares remained down 15.4% so far in 2026, according to Yahoo Finance.