The Trump administration's efforts to restrict H-1B visas could have consequences for American workers beyond the technology industry, with new research suggesting that skilled foreign professionals help hedge funds perform better and create demand for domestic employees in non-STEM roles.

H-1B visa curbs may affect American jobs. (Pexel)

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According to a study by Cato Institute, restrictions on high-skilled immigration could affect investment management and other sectors that depend on specialised analytical talent.

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The analysis draws on research examining hedge fund firms that applied for H-1B visas during lottery years. Researchers compared the investment performance of these firms based on the share of visas they requested and ultimately received.

The findings showed that hedge funds with higher H-1B lottery success rates performed better than those that received a smaller share of their requested visas.

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A portfolio of funds with the highest visa lottery success rates outperformed one comprising funds with the lowest success rates by 3.28 percentage points annually after adjusting for risk, according to the research.

H-1B hiring linked to more domestic jobs outside STEM

The research also examined how hiring H-1B workers affected employment opportunities for American professionals.

It found that hedge funds receiving more H-1B workers posted fewer job openings for domestic STEM professionals. However, they advertised more positions for American workers in complementary fields outside economics, finance and STEM.

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The findings suggest that skilled foreign workers can help businesses expand and create demand for employees in other areas, rather than simply replacing domestic workers, as per the study.

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The analysis argued that the contribution of high-skilled immigrants should not be viewed only through their direct employment in technology or specialised occupations. Their presence can also support business growth and create opportunities in other parts of the workforce.

Cato warns against wider impact of H-1B restrictions

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The findings add to the debate over the Trump administration's efforts to tighten the H-1B visa programme, which allows US employers to hire foreign professionals in specialised occupations.

The research indicated that skilled immigrants add value to the financial sector, particularly at firms where quantitative expertise plays a central role in investment performance.

He argued that restrictions on high-skilled immigration could therefore affect not only technology companies but also investment management firms and other businesses that rely on specialised analytical skills.

The research focused on hedge funds and does not establish the same employment effects across every US industry. However, its findings highlight how limiting access to skilled foreign professionals could have consequences for domestic hiring beyond the occupations in which those workers are directly employed.