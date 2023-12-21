H-1B visa pilot program to open for only Indians and Canadians from Jan 24: Key points to note

In a significant move for Indian H-1B visa holders, the U.S. Department has reinstated the domestic renewal of non-diplomatic nonimmigrant visas, a process discontinued since 2004. H-1B visa pilot program: Eligibility and application process dates(shutter stock)

The pilot has been limited only Indian and Canadian H-1B principal applicants and to those firms whose H-1B employees may need to travel abroad for work purposes and risk being unable to immediately return if their visa is expired.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

However, the current pilot program overcomes these limitations by catering exclusively to individuals who have previously submitted fingerprints and are eligible for a waiver of the in-person interview requirement. This pilot aims to test the Department's capacity for resuming domestic visa renewals for certain nonimmigrant classifications and to reduce global visa wait times.

H-1B Visa Renewal Pilot Program: Key Details for Indian Applicants

The pilot is limited to H-1B visa renewals.

Eligible visas must have been issued by Mission India between February 1, 2021, and September 30, 2021.

Applicants must not be subject to a nonimmigrant visa issuance fee.

Participants must have an approved, unexpired H-1B petition and be maintaining their H-1B status in the U.S.

The period of authorized admission in H-1B status should not have expired, and applicants must intend to reenter the U.S. in H-1B status.

The pilot has limited scope to include only H-1B applicants and not their dependents. “For instance, developing standard operating procedures and training staff to recommence domestic renewals is a time-consuming process that requires months of practice currently underway for H1B adjudications,” the document states.

Applicants for domestic visa renewal must qualify for a waiver of the in-person interview requirement and have fingerprints on file with the Department that may be used for biometric vetting.

Applicants won't be asked for residence proof in the United States at the time they submit their application beyond.

The fees will not be refunded and applicants are expected to submit a new application

The Department will begin accepting online applications January 29, 2024 until April 1, 2024,via https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/us-visas/employment/domestic-renewal.html.

Applicants are expected to pay $205.00 nonrefundable and non-transferable MRV fee via the online portal.

The Department aims to reduce the uncertainty faced by U.S. companies employing temporary workers on petition-based visas and their employees. This initiative will also support the implementation of the Chips and Science Act and Executive Order 14110, which emphasize the development and use of artificial intelligence.

This move is a crucial step towards streamlining the visa renewal process for Indian H-1B holders, offering a more efficient and user-friendly approach. However, the pilot is voluntary, and those who choose not to participate can continue to apply for visas overseas.

Click here for the entire document