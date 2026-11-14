Hakeem Jeffries heckled in Denver as report claims he is the only contender for House speakership

The results of the US midterm elections brought back the good times for the Democrats. The only exception, perhaps, is Hakeem Jeffries. Representative Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from New York, speaks during the What's Next conference in Denver, Colorado, US, on Friday, Nov. 13. (Bloomberg)

The US House minority leader is all set to succeed Mike Johnson as the US House Speaker when the new representatives-elect are sworn in in January 2027. In fact, on Friday, Axios reported that no other Democrat representative-elect wants to challenge Hakeem Jeffries for the position of House Speaker.

But opposition is coming from the grassroots. A petition started on September 3 urging the Democratic Party to choose a new speaker gained traction after Jeffries announced his candidacy on November 4. As of this writing, it has gathered 11,74,826 verified signatures on Change.org.

And now, it is spilling onto the grounds, too. On Friday, as Hakeem Jeffries attended an event for the Democrats in Denver, Colorado, he was met with protesters who shouted obscenities at him.

Hakeem Jeffries heckled in Colorado Jeffries was in Denver for the What's Next conference, organised by Majority Democrats, a Political Action Committee associated with the Blue party. As he was being interviewed on stage by Fox News journalist Jessica Tarlov, protesters interrupted the session.

"You are a f***** liar," one of the protesters shouted, calling Jeffries a "traitor."

“The American people demanded impeachment!” one of the protesters shouted, according to The New Republic. “Your version of accountability is shaking hands with the Trump family!”