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Hakeem Jeffries poised to become first black Speaker of US House after Democrats sweep midterms

Hakeem Jeffries is expected to lead Democrats’ new House majority when the next Congress convenes in January 2027, making him the first black Speaker.

Published on: Nov 4, 2026, 16:27:02 IST
By Asmi
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Hakeem Jeffries is poised to become the first black Speaker of the US House of Representatives after Democrats won control of the chamber in the November 3 midterm elections, setting the stage for a historic change in congressional leadership when the new Congress convenes in January 2027.

Hakeem Jeffries poised to become first Black Speaker of US House after Democratic victory. (AP Photo)
Hakeem Jeffries poised to become first Black Speaker of US House after Democratic victory. (AP Photo)

Jeffries is a former lawyer who draws on scripture and hip-hop in his speeches in the House. The 56-year-old New York Democrat currently serves as House Democratic leader and is expected to lead his party's new majority, succeeding Republican Mike Johnson.

According to media reports, Jeffries was greeted with chants of “Speaker! Speaker!” at a Democratic election-night gathering in Washington. He is expected to face a formal vote from House members when the new Congress convenes on January 3. He would become the first Black lawmaker to hold the speakership, a position second in the presidential line of succession after the vice-president.

Deep Dive

Who is Hakeem Jeffries and why is he expected to become House Speaker?

Jeffries is a New York Democrat who has served as House Democratic leader since January 2023. After Democrats won control of the House, he is expected to lead the new majority and succeed Republican Mike Johnson.

When could Hakeem Jeffries be elected Speaker of the House?

Jeffries is expected to face a formal vote from House members when the new Congress convenes on January 3, 2027. He is poised to become the first Black lawmaker to hold the speakership.

What challenges would Hakeem Jeffries face as House Speaker?

Jeffries would need to manage a Democratic majority that includes moderates and progressives with differing priorities, while negotiating with President Donald Trump’s administration. He has also outlined plans to focus on living costs and investigations into the administration.
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Also Read: Arizona Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari threatens Trump with subpoenas as Democrats sweep midterms

Born in Brooklyn, New York, on August 4, 1970, Jeffries has represented New York's 8th Congressional District since entering Congress in 2013. He became House Democratic leader in January 2023, succeeding Nancy Pelosi.

Before entering national politics, he served in the New York State Assembly from 2007 to 2012. He studied political science at Binghamton University, earned a master's degree in public policy from Georgetown University and graduated from New York University School of Law.

Jeffries also worked as a lawyer, including at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and as litigation counsel for Viacom and CBS, according to his official congressional biography.

According to The Times, Jeffries is known for incorporating references to scripture and hip-hop into his political speeches, including lyrics associated with Brooklyn rapper The Notorious B.I.G.

Also Read: US midterm results: Six Democratic Socialist candidates win House seats in historic gains

Challenges awaiting the incoming Speaker

As Speaker, Jeffries would preside over the House and help determine its legislative priorities. He will also face the challenge of managing a Democratic majority that includes moderates and progressives with differing priorities.

Jeffries has outlined plans to focus on lowering living costs and investigating the Trump administration. Democrats are also expected to use their new House majority to increase congressional oversight.

His leadership will be tested as he seeks to keep the party united while negotiating with President Donald Trump's administration during the final two years of the president's term.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asmi

Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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