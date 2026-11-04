Hakeem Jeffries says Democrats ‘on the brink’ of taking control of US House as midterm exit polls show anti-Trump trend

As America awaits the results of the 2026 midterm elections, Democrats are confident about winning the US House of Representatives back.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters after visiting a phone bank at a hotel on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 3. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

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The Democrats need to win back three seats to flip the Republican majority in the US House. And the Democrats are suggesting that the job is almost done, as polls closed in six key states at 7pm ET on Tuesday.

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Hakeem Jeffries, the US House minority leader, popped up at a volunteers' booth in Washington this afternoon and said that the party is about to win back the US House.

'Democrats on the brink of taking control of the House': Hakeem Jeffries

Deep Dive How many seats do Democrats need to win to take control of the US House? The main article says Democrats need to win three seats to flip the Republican majority in the House. What issues in the 2026 midterm exit polls showed dissatisfaction with the Trump administration? Voters expressed concern about inflation and the economy, the Iran war and immigration enforcement. The poll findings also showed widespread dissatisfaction with the administration’s handling of these issues. Why do forecasts suggest Democrats could regain control of the House? The forecasting organizations cited in the related article generally put Democrats in a favorable position, and the narrow seat gap makes a change in control possible. But forecasts are not guarantees, and the final outcome depends on election results.

Hakeem Jeffries met with a group of volunteers at a booth in Washington, a key battleground state.

“We’re on the brink of a dramatic change of direction in this country,” Jeffries said during his visit. “We’re on the brink of Democrats taking back control of the House of Representatives. We’re going to deliver a Congress that actually puts the American people first."

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Hakeem Jeffries' comments came as exit polls showed widespread dissatisfaction with the Trump administration's handling of various issues, especially the economy and the Iran war.

What US midterm exit poll surveys show

The exit poll results that trickled in starting 5pm ET showed widespread dissatisfaction with the Trump administration. Exit polls were conducted by market research organization SSRB for major US broadcasters.

The results of the survey showed that inflation is one of the biggest concerns on the voters' minds as they cast their ballots Tuesday. AP analysis of the survey data showed that about eight in every 10 voters felt that the current state of the economy has caused severe hardship. Additionally, about seven in every 10 American voters thought that the economy is generally inclined to reward the rich.

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The other major talking point was the US war in Iran, which has cost the nation more than $47 billion over the last year. The AP analysis of the exit poll data found that one in every six voters in the US midterms thought that the US attacking Iran was a "wrong decision."

The other major agenda on the ballot was Trump's immigration agenda. It found that nearly five in every 10 voters felt that Trump's enforcement of immigration agenda has gone "too far." Seven in 10 voters thought that it was a "major" issue for them as they cast their ballots.