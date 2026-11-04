US midterm elections: Exit poll shows 6 in every 10 Americans feel Iran war was a 'wrong decision'
Amid the 2026 midterm elections in the United States, a poll showed that voters are unhappy with President Donald Trump’s war with Iran.
Amid the 2026 midterm elections in the United States, a poll showed that voters are unhappy with President Donald Trump’s war with Iran. In an Associated Press election day poll, about six in ten voters say that the US made the “wrong decision” in taking military action against Iran.
A recent estimate from the Pentagon shows that the cost of the unpopular war has risen to more than $47.1 billion.
What the poll revealed
About one-third of voters say that the Iran war was a “crucial” factor in their vote for Congress. This is less that the share of people who were concerned about the cost of living and government corruption.
Also Read | Check live coverage of the 2026 US midterms here
Meanwhile, President Trump has been positive that higher gas and energy prices resulting from conflict will drop.
The AP Voter Poll revealed that voters are overwhelmingly frustrated with the way things are in the US at present. About three-quarters of voters say they feel "angry" or "dissatisfied" with the country's current trajectory, and only about one-quarter feel "satisfied" or "enthusiastic."
The poll showed that dissatisfaction was particularly high in blue states like California and Massachusetts. However, a majority of voters were at least "dissatisfied” even in deep-red states.
Voters are displeased with the condition of the economy too. About three-quarters said it is "not so good" or "poor."
According to voters, the economy and the state of democracy are the top issues in the US at present, including high costs and government corruption.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More