Hantavirus update: List of countries, confirmed cases and deaths linked to MV Hondius outbreak

Health authorities across multiple countries are continuing to monitor a hantavirus outbreak linked to the cruise ship MV Hondius. Officials investigate confirmed and suspected infections tied to passengers and crew who traveled through several international ports. Test tubes labelled "Hantavirus positive" are held in this illustration taken May 7, 2026. (REUTERS)

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are currently eight hantavirus-related cases connected to the vessel: five confirmed and three suspected. Three deaths have also been reported so far.

New suspected case identified on remote island A fresh suspected case emerged Friday involving a British national on Tristan da Cunha, often described as the world’s most remote inhabited island.

The UK Health Security Agency confirmed the development in an update. The individual had reportedly been on the island after the MV Hondius stopped there in April.

Officials did not release additional details about the patient.

The suspected infection is the latest linked to the expedition cruise ship, which has been at the center of an international public health response for days.

WHO says public risk ‘remains low’ Despite growing international monitoring efforts, WHO officials stressed that the overall threat to the general public remains limited. “The risk to the public remains low,” WHO Emergencies Communications Lead Nyka Alexander said during a livestreamed update Friday.

However, she noted that the risk level for individuals onboard the ship remains “moderate.”

Alexander also confirmed that no passengers or crew currently aboard the vessel are showing symptoms of hantavirus infection.

The ship had earlier remained off the coast of Cape Verde while medical evacuations were carried out. It is now expected to dock in Tenerife, where Spanish authorities plan to disinfect the vessel and launch a full epidemiological investigation, according to CNN.

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Countries monitoring hantavirus-linked cases Authorities in several countries are now tracking passengers, contacts or suspected infections connected to the outbreak.

United Kingdom British health officials said two UK nationals have confirmed hantavirus infections. A third British national on Tristan da Cunha is considered a suspected case.

Switzerland Swiss authorities are tracing contacts linked to a passenger who left the MV Hondius in late April and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Switzerland. Officials said the passenger’s wife has not shown symptoms but is isolating as a precaution.

United States The US State Department said it is coordinating with the CDC, the Department of Health and Human Services, and Spanish authorities to arrange a repatriation flight for American passengers once the ship reaches Tenerife.

The department said it has remained in close communication with Americans onboard and health authorities internationally.

State health departments in Georgia, Arizona, California, Texas and Virginia are also monitoring returning passengers. So far, none are reported to be showing symptoms.

Netherlands and South Africa Authorities are also tracing contacts linked to a Dutch woman who died after traveling aboard the ship.

According to CNN, officials are reviewing exposure involving 82 passengers and six crew members connected to an April 25 Airlink flight from Saint Helena to Johannesburg.

Dutch airline KLM also confirmed authorities contacted passengers from a second flight the woman briefly boarded before becoming too ill to continue traveling.

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How many people may have been exposed? WHO said there were 147 individuals onboard the MV Hondius during the voyage, including 88 passengers and 59 crew members representing 23 nationalities. The group included 17 Americans.

Governments are additionally monitoring at least 30 passengers who disembarked on Saint Helena before the outbreak’s scope became clear.

Health agencies continue to investigate the exact transmission chain tied to the cruise ship outbreak.