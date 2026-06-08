Harassing Supreme Court Justice Barrett at Home

Democrats have spent years demonizing conservative Supreme Court Justices, and it’s getting worse. Justice Amy Coney Barrett is the latest target of harassment that tried to use police to frighten the Justice at her home in Virginia.

PREMIUM Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett

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Local police received a call on May 27 claiming to have heard gunshots at Justice Barrett’s residence. The call was a fake emergency meant to send police to swarm the home of the Justice and her family.

So-called swatting events like this are dangerous, sending armed officers into a home where an owner may think she is facing a break-in. Local law enforcement communicated with Supreme Court police to establish it was a hoax before sending officers. But the incident is the latest in a pattern of harassment of Justices’ families aimed at intimidation or worse.