Hassan Nasrallah suffocated to death inside his secret bunker, report reveals gruesome details

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah reportedly died in a shocking manner during an Israeli airstrike on September 27. According to Israeli news outlet Channel 12, Nasrallah may have suffocated from toxic gases inside his secret bunker after it was demolished by 80 tons of “bunker-busting” bombs. How Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah died in an Israeli Airstrike, gruesome details emerge(AFP)

Also Read: How did IDF got Hassan Nasrallah killed

How did Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah die

When his body was discovered by officials he had no visible wounds, suggesting he may have been buried under rubble while gas from explosions filled the space around him. This dramatic revelation indicates that the cause of death might not have been the initial blast, but rather asphyxiation as the room filled with fumes. He may have died in “agony”, the report further added.

Medical and security personnel who recovered Nasrallah’s body from the wreckage in southern Beirut told Reuters, that he was most likely killed by blunt trauma due to the explosions. He was preparing for a meeting with Hezbollah leadership when the bombs struck. His body was transported to a nearby hospital.

The fatal airstrike was delivered by the IDF with 80 tons of “bunker-busting” bombs that were powerful enough to penetrate Nasrallah’s underground hideout. It took Israeli intelligence to nail down the Hezbollah's underground command center in Beirut.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was in New York during the strike, described the operation as necessary and a potential “historic turning point” in the region.

U.S. President Biden also called it a “measure of justice” for those affected by Hezbollah’s actions.

In response, acting Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem has vowed to retaliate for the airstrike and ongoing hostilities in southern Lebanon.

Who was Hassan Nasrallah?

64-year-old Hassan Nasrallah was the leader of terror organisation Hezbollah, based out of Lebanon.

Nasrallah has played a central role in various 2006 Lebanon War against Israel, which solidified his status as a resistance leader in the Arab world. He was also involved in regional politics, supporting the Assad regime in Syria during the Syrian Civil War.

Under his leadership, Hezbollah transformed from a guerrilla group focused on resisting Israeli occupation into a significant political player in Lebanon, holding seats in the Lebanese Parliament and participating in government coalitions.