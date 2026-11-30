US President Donald Trump on Sunday welcomed the defeat of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in the national election. He said it was "great news" that Sánchez was on track to be unseated.

US President Donald Trump celebrates Pedro Sánchez's election loss in Spain. (Getty Images via AFP) more less

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Trump spoke to reporters in Washington. When he was told about the result.

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He said, “What was the final result?”

To which reporter replied, “Sanchez lost.”

“He lost? Oh, that's a good thing. He did a terrible job. He deserves to lose,” Trump said.

As per AP, Sanchez has been one of Trump's loudest critics in Europe. The two have often clashed over topics like the Iran war, Venezuela and NATO spending.

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Conservatives and far right win Spain election as Sanchez concedes defeat

According to AP, Sanchez conceded defeat to the conservatives and the far right. The Popular Party (PP) and the far-right Vox party were set to end his eight-year time as prime minister.

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{{^usCountry}} With 90% of votes counted, the two parties were closing in on a combined total well over the 176 seats needed to form a government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With 90% of votes counted, the two parties were closing in on a combined total well over the 176 seats needed to form a government. {{/usCountry}}

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Vox leader Abascal told crowd, "Mission complete!" He added, "We have kicked them all out!" The PP said on X, "The PP is going to win the elections and Alberto Núñez Feijóo is going to be Prime Minister of Spain." Feijoo is the party's leader.

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Why Sanchez lost

According to AP, the election was seen as a test of Sanchez’s leadership after eight years in power. Although Spain saw economic growth during his time as prime minister, many voters were more concerned about the rising cost of living.

Affordable housing was one of the biggest issues. Rising house prices and rents caused widespread frustration, especially among young people.

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Feijoo promised voters better governance and more stability. He criticized Sanchez over several problems during his time in office, including two fatal train crashes this year, a nationwide blackout in April 2025 and a border crisis in Ceuta. He also criticized Sanchez for failing to pass a budget in nearly four years, according to AP.

Sanchez had become a hero to the global left for opposing the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and standing up to Trump. He also criticized the US and Israel over the Iran war. Feijoo, meanwhile, is expected to improve Spain's relations with the United States and Israel if he becomes prime minister.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni congratulated the PP and Vox late on Sunday. She wrote on X that she looked forward to working with them “for the benefit of our nations”.