The US has lost its measles-free status after 26 years and Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr vowed to stop outbreaks across the country. Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the CDC has provided about $100 million in additional funding since August to strengthen prevention and response to measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases (AP Photo)

“We will stop measles outbreaks, protect American families, and work to regain U.S. measles elimination status,” Kennedy Jr wrote on X.

Notably, the sharp rise of measles cases in the US came under Kennedy Jr's tenure as the US Health Secretary. During this time, there has been declining immunisation rates and rising vaccine hesitancy. Kennedy Jr himself, had for years, spread doubts about the safety of measles vaccines without any scientific evidence as noted in a Reuters report.

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However, after the US lost its measles-free status, Kennedy Jr wrote, “I continue to recommend MMR vaccination as the most effective way to prevent measles.”

As of November 12, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed 5,412 measles cases and six deaths. So far in 2026, states have reported 10 deaths from measles.

What did Kennedy Jr say about measles-free status? Kennedy Jr said, “Worldwide COVID-era disruptions interrupted routine childhood vaccination, leaving gaps in protection here and abroad. The multi-year global outbreak has caused many nations to lose their elimination status including, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Canada, Mexico, Spain, United Kingdom, and Uzbekistan.”

He further added, “Under Dr. Schwartz’s leadership, CDC has provided approximately $100 million in additional funding since August to strengthen prevention and response to measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases.”

Kennedy Jr also said, “CDC has worked alongside state teams in Texas, South Carolina, Virginia, Kansas, New Mexico, and Wisconsin to help bring their outbreaks rapidly and successfully under control. CDC is also supporting Pennsylvania and New York with epidemiologists and other experts. We are working to close vaccination gaps and rebuild public trust. We will answer families’ questions honestly about vaccine benefits and risks and work with trusted health care providers and community leaders to prevent measles, limit its spread, and support timely treatment. We will support Americans who become ill, regardless of vaccination status, and for the first time equip health care providers with guidance to diagnose and treat measles and its complications.”

Kennedy Jr comes under fire from elected officials As Kennedy Jr has tried to get ahead of the situation, he's come under fire from several elected officials, over his stance on vaccines.

Rep. James Walkinshaw of Virginia said, “Kennedy has spent decades spreading misinformation about vaccines. And now, rather than doing everything possible to increase vaccination rates and stop outbreaks, this administration is undermining confidence in the very tools that protect our kids. Kennedy tried to cut the number of shots on the childhood vaccine schedule, promoted long-debunked claims that vaccines cause autism and cut federal funding for vaccine research.”

Maura Healey, Governor of Massachusetts, added, “this is what happens when President Trump and Secretary Kennedy spend years undermining experts and spreading misinformation. It will cost people their lives.”

Meanwhile, Governor Bob Ferguson of Washington said, “Robert Kennedy Jr. purged the CDC's vaccine advisory committee. He stacked it with vaccine skeptics. He censored studies showing the benefits of vaccines. Today, the United States has lost its measles elimination status.”