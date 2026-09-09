Highland Park shooting update: First details on suspect after one killed in Los Angeles neighborhood

A shooting in Highland Park, Los Angeles left one person dead. The suspect remains at large after the incident on September 8. As per reports, the Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Avenue 64 and York Boulevard at 8:15pm.

The suspect remains at large after a shooting in the Highland Park area of Los Angeles. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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Authorities then found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, as per KTLA. The identity of the victim has not been released.

However, some details on the suspect have been shared as cops try to track down the alleged shooter.

Highland Park shooting suspect details

As per the report, the shooting suspect is a Hispanic man and was seen fleeing the area in a Tesla Model 3 sedan.

Police have cordoned off the area where the person was shot as the investigation remains underway. It is not clear what led to the shooting in Los Angeles.

Highland Park shooting: How people reacted

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{{^usCountry}} A page posting alerts from around Los Angeles took note of the shooting in Highland Park and wrote “LAPD on scene of a fatal shooting at Ave 64 and York in Highland Park. Male victim was shot and died at the scene. Crime scene is up.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A page posting alerts from around Los Angeles took note of the shooting in Highland Park and wrote “LAPD on scene of a fatal shooting at Ave 64 and York in Highland Park. Male victim was shot and died at the scene. Crime scene is up.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another local page added “One person was killed after a shooter opened fire in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shooting”. Yet another remarked on Facebook that it was a ‘Usual Suspect.’

Highland Park in Los Angeles: Crime rates in focus

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The crime rates in Highland Park, Los Angeles have come into focus amid the shootings. Several sites dealing in property have provided an overview of what life is like in Highland Park for prospective buyers.

One such site notes “Crime risk is low for Highland Park. On average, 236 violent crimes 1232 property crimes, 248 acts of vandalism and 293 motor vehicle thefts occurred in average each year from 2017 to 2021 in your block group.” Another site has mentioned “Based on comprehensive analysis of 5 distinct safety categories over the past year of data, Highland Park in Los Angeles, CA receives a very safe overall safety rating. This means crime rates here are notably lower than what's typical for the city. This neighborhood was compared against 114 similar locations in the region. Each safety category below provides detailed crime statistics, temporal patterns, and comparative rankings to help you understand the specific safety profile of this neighborhood in Los Angeles, CA.”

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Yet another site added “Highland Park has a B+ overall crime safety grade. Its crime index is 25% below the Los Angeles average and it ranks safer than 63% of LA neighborhoods. Violent crime rate is approximately 4.2 per 1,000 residents annually — near the national average and substantially below the broader LA city average.” It further said that property crime was the main concern and concluded “Not a low-crime neighborhood by national standards. An average-to-slightly-above-average-crime neighborhood by Los Angeles standards. Know what you're moving into and take standard urban precautions.”