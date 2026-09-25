Movie star Susan Sarandon and "Hacks" actress Hannah Einbinder were among people detained by police in New York as they moved in to break up a protest against Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday.

Hollywood stars among arrests in NY anti-Netanyahu protest

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AFP footage shows NYPD officers cuffing "Thelma & Louise" star Sarandon at the demo in the city as the Israeli prime minister was readying to address the United Nations General Assembly.

The New York Post reported Einbinder had also been marched away from the demonstration organized by Jewish Voice for Peace.

There was no immediate NYPD response to AFP requests for comment on the detentions.

Protesters holding banners that read "Stop Arming Israel" and "End the Genocide" were staging a sit-in on city streets as Netanyahu gave a defiant speech at the UN.

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{{^usCountry}} Inside the General Assembly, dozens of envoys from across the world walked out as Netanyahu began his speech, where he assailed both enemies and allies that have crossed him in recent months, including Britain and France, who have recently moved to recognize the state of Palestine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inside the General Assembly, dozens of envoys from across the world walked out as Netanyahu began his speech, where he assailed both enemies and allies that have crossed him in recent months, including Britain and France, who have recently moved to recognize the state of Palestine. {{/usCountry}}

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"They accuse Israel, tiny Israel, of colonialism some colonialism. And who's accusing us? Among them are people in Britain and in France. For God's sakes, they invented the term," he told the assembly.

Sarandon, whose movie hits also include "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," "Dead Man Walking" and "The Witches of Eastwick," is no stranger to protests over Israel's war in Gaza.

The US actress told journalists at the Venice Film Festival this month that she was losing work because of her outspoken views.

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"I've still had movies taken away recently because there are agencies that are telling people not to hire me still. But that's the power structure," she said.

"I think there has been a change in terms of the understanding of the situation and the general public, but there are still very strongly held positions within my industry that are held by Zionists and who have not relaxed their feelings towards me.

"But I found my family, I found my people, and I'm okay," she added.

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