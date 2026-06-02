Horses stabbed in Las Vegas update: GoFundMe launched; disturbing details on suspect emerge

A GoFundMe was launched after several horses were stabbed at a Las Vegas barrel racing event. The incident took place at the 2026 NBHA Professional’s Choice Vegas Super Show at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center.

Detail, one of the horses stabbed in Las Vegas, is reportedly recovering.(Facebook/Arielle Phillips)

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A teenager is believed to have gone on a stabbing spree inside the horse barn, leaving three competition horses with injuries. The girl's name has not been made public since she's a minor.

The GoFundMe was started by one of the competitor's whose horse, Sully, was stabbed in the incident. “Sully was stabbed multiple times last night. I have no words, he is stitched up and in recovery,” the owner wrote on Facebook. Here's all you need to know about the GoFundMe.

GoFundMe launched after horses stabbed in Las Vegas

The GoFundMe intends to raise $24,000 and has already raised $23,209 at the time of writing.

“Hailey and Peyton Krahenbuhl are coming together to support Keira and Arielle during an incredibly difficult time after their horses were brutally attacked at South Point,” the page reads.

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{{^usCountry}} It goes on to speak about how valued the horses were. “These horses are more than just animals. They are partners, family, and a huge part of their lives. What happened was heartbreaking and completely undeserved, and now they need care, treatment and support to recover. We are asking for any help possible to cover veterinary bills and give these horses the best chance at healing. Every donation, no matter the size, means the world and brings them one step closer to recovery. All Donations will be divided equally between Keira and Arielle,” the post added. Disturbing details about suspect emerge {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It goes on to speak about how valued the horses were. “These horses are more than just animals. They are partners, family, and a huge part of their lives. What happened was heartbreaking and completely undeserved, and now they need care, treatment and support to recover. We are asking for any help possible to cover veterinary bills and give these horses the best chance at healing. Every donation, no matter the size, means the world and brings them one step closer to recovery. All Donations will be divided equally between Keira and Arielle,” the post added. Disturbing details about suspect emerge {{/usCountry}}

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Arielle Phillips, owner of Detail, shared disturbing details about the suspect.

“The vet confirmed these were perfect stab wounds; there was no way it was anything else,” Phillips wrote about the horse. She also described the stabber as a ‘crazy, obsessed stalker’.

Phillips also said that the fan had repeatedly messaged her, asking to meet, but she'd never responded. “This girl came by twice trying to make conversation and ask weird questions,” she added. “Two minutes after I left her stall at 12:02am, this psychopath went in and brutally stabbed her 6 times at 12:04am, causing Detail to go frantic and get loose, taking off through the barn aisles, blood pouring everywhere,” Phillips further continued.

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The National Barrel Horse Association described the attack as an “isolated incident during the early morning hours of Saturday, May 30, involving the mistreatment of a limited number of equine competitors by an event competitor.”

Cops noted they'd tracked the suspect down to a nearby motel where she was taken into custody. The suspect was transported to Clark County Juvenile Hall and faces 12 counts of willful or malicious kill, maim, or torture of an animal charges, along with three felony counts of malicious destruction of private property valued at more than $5,000.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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