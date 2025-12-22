How many Epstein files are yet to be released? Justice dept shares update

The US Justice Department has said it is still reviewing hundreds of thousands of pages of material related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and will continue releasing records in phases, citing legal obligations to protect victims and comply with court-ordered redactions. Late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Emirati businessman and Chairman and Group CEO of DP.(Reuters File)

According to a Justice Department fact sheet issued alongside the initial release, the department has “hundreds of thousands of pages of material” remaining, including photographs, documents, and court records tied to Epstein.

Officials said the pace of disclosure is being shaped by judicial requirements and an extensive review process to prevent the release of identifying information about victims, minors, or potential victims.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Sunday that the department could not release the full trove by the congressionally mandated deadline without risking harm to survivors of Epstein’s sexual abuse.

He stressed that the Trump administration remains legally obligated to make the documents public and intends to do so once review and redaction are complete.

“The reason why we are still reviewing documents and still continuing our process is simply to protect victims,” Blanche said in an interview, adding that thousands of documents contain sensitive information that must be assessed individually.

The Justice Department said more than 200 lawyers are working around the clock to review each file, a process that involves both the department and the Southern District of New York.

Court orders require redactions of identifying details related to victims, minors, and privileged material, which officials say has slowed the pace of disclosure but will not prevent eventual release.

The department acknowledged that some materials posted online on Friday were temporarily removed after individuals claiming to be victims or their lawyers contacted officials. Those documents, including photographs, are expected to be reposted after additional redactions are made, if legally required.

Friday’s partial release included photographs, interview transcripts, call logs, court filings, and other records, but excluded some of the most anticipated materials, such as FBI interviews with survivors and internal Justice Department memoranda explaining charging decisions. Blanche said those records are still under review.

The Justice Department also said it has recently learned the names of additional potential victims, further complicating the review process and reinforcing the need for caution before additional disclosures.

While the department has not provided a specific timeline for when the remaining materials will be released, officials said disclosures will continue as files clear legal and judicial review.

Judges were previously unwilling to unseal the records, but the enactment of the Epstein Files Transparency Act provided new legal grounds for doing so.