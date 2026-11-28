Hollywood actor Danny Trejo has revealed that he attempted to withdraw from Pawn Shop, a controversial film centred on US immigration enforcement, but was unable to do so after the production team allegedly threatened legal action.

Danny Trejo says he could not leave Pawn Shop after production threatened legal action, so he completed the film under contract. (AP) more less

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In an interview with TMZ, the veteran actor said he wanted to walk away from the project, which is produced by conservative commentator Ben Shapiro's media company, The Daily Wire. However, his contractual obligations prevented him from leaving.

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“I tried [to back out], and they said no … they'd sue the hell out of me,” Trejo told the publication.

The actor said he eventually decided to approach the situation differently, explaining that he simply “didn't say what they wanted me to say”. His remarks appeared to suggest that he altered or delivered his scripted dialogue differently from what the filmmakers had intended.

Trejo confirmed that he completed the film because he was under contract.

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Danny Trejo faces backlash over ICE film

{{^usCountry}} Trejo's involvement in Pawn Shop attracted considerable criticism after news of his casting emerged, with some fans questioning his participation in a project perceived to portray US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) favourably. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trejo's involvement in Pawn Shop attracted considerable criticism after news of his casting emerged, with some fans questioning his participation in a project perceived to portray US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) favourably. {{/usCountry}}

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The actor subsequently addressed the criticism, making it clear that appearing in the film did not mean he supported the agency or its immigration policies.

“I am a proud Mexican who has always been and will always be a supporter of my community. I am also obviously pro-immigrant. I am not pro-ICE,” he had previously told TMZ.

“I know where I come from and I know our struggles,” he added.

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Trejo also maintained that his profession required him to portray different characters and tell stories, rather than necessarily endorse the views represented in them.

What is Danny Trejo's upcoming film Pawn Shop about?

Pawn Shop is an upcoming action thriller backed by The Daily Wire, the media company co-founded by Ben Shapiro, and production house Bonfire Legend.

Directed by Michael Polish and written by Jake Harlen, the film is set against the backdrop of unrest surrounding immigration enforcement in Minneapolis.

The storyline follows a young ICE officer who finds himself alone after his partner is killed during a high-stakes arrest. As an angry crowd attempts to hunt him down and free the detained person, the officer takes refuge inside a neighbourhood pawn shop.

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There, he becomes trapped alongside a Hispanic veteran and the veteran's progressive grandson as violence escalates outside.

The film features veteran actor Harvey Keitel and Henry Thomas, best known for his role in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, alongside Trejo.

The project has attracted controversy even before its release. A scene filmed in Montana reportedly appeared to recreate the fatal shooting of Renée Good by an ICE officer in Minneapolis. Local protests over the production and concerns about filming disruptions briefly led authorities to suspend its filming permit. Production subsequently resumed after the permits were reinstated.

The film is directed by Michael Polish and is slated for a 2027 release, according to The Independent