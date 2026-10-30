US immigration crackdown targeted 2.2 million people in Trump's second term

The Donald Trump administration has taken steps to revoke or terminate the immigration status of approximately 2.2 million people since President Donald Trump began his second term in January 2025, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told The Daily Wire. Trump immigration crackdown targets 2.2 million people. (Bloomberg)

The figure represents nearly seven times the number of comparable actions taken during the Biden administration’s final two years, according to the report. However, it remains unclear how many of the 2.2 million people have ultimately lost their immigration status, as some termination efforts face legal challenges.

The actions by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) form part of the administration’s broader immigration enforcement campaign, which has included ending humanitarian programs, tightening work authorization rules and increasing deportations.

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Temporary Protected Status and parole programs targeted USCIS has initiated efforts to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for more than one million foreign nationals from 13 countries, according to The Daily Wire. Some of these terminations remain on hold because of ongoing litigation.

TPS allows eligible nationals of designated countries to remain and work in the United States temporarily when conditions at home prevent their safe return.

The agency has also issued notices to appear in immigration court, placing certain foreign nationals in removal proceedings, and ended the automatic extension of some work permits for immigrants.

The administration has separately terminated parole programs, including one introduced under former President Joe Biden that allowed approximately 500,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans to travel by air to the United States after receiving authorization.

ICE deportations and visa revocations USCIS is not the only agency involved in the crackdown. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the State Department have also taken actions affecting the immigration status of millions of people, the report said.

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Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the enforcement measures reflected Trump's commitment to stricter immigration controls.

“President Trump promised the American people that our immigration laws would be enforced, and these numbers reflect the scale of that commitment,” Mullin said in a statement shared with The Daily Wire.

Separately, ICE deported approximately 421,182 people between October 2025 and August 24, 2026, according to a September agency report cited by The Daily Wire.

The White House also announced earlier in October that the administration had revoked more than 300,000 visas. These included approximately 4,000 visas linked to birth tourism and 6,000 held by foreign students who had committed crimes or had ties to terrorism.

Election-related prosecutions add to enforcement push The enforcement campaign comes ahead of the US midterm elections. On October 26, the Justice Department announced charges against 48 foreign nationals over alleged election-related offences, including accusations involving voting or voter registration.

The latest figures highlight the scale of the administration's efforts to tighten immigration enforcement. However, the number of people who have definitively lost their legal status remains unclear, and some of the termination measures are still subject to legal challenges.