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IAF chief discusses defence ties with his US counterpart

IAF chief discusses defence ties with his US counterpart

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 01:05 pm IST
PTI |
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Washington, Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh held discussions with US Air Force Chief of Staff Gen Ken Wilsbach here to advance shared priorities in support of the strong and growing defence partnership between the two countries.

IAF chief discusses defence ties with his US counterpart

Singh received a full honours arrival at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling here on April 8 and met Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink and Wilsbach at the Pentagon.

In addition to his engagements in the national capital region, Singh visited Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado for briefings centred on the binational North American Aerospace Defence Command mission of aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warning for North America, officials said.

The IAF chief also travelled to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, where the visit included briefings at the US Air Force Warfare Centre and a familiarisation flight in an F-15EX Eagle II, a statement from the US Air Force said.

"Opportunities like this are crucial for building our joint interoperability and strengthening the strategic partnership between our air forces," Singh was quoted as saying in the statement.

"Throughout his day at the Pentagon, we had great discussions focused on modernisation efforts, future training opportunities and our shared commitment to a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific," Wilsbach said.

The office call was followed by staff talks to discuss topics that included the National Guard Bureau's State Partnership Programme, the Air National Guard's Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Centre, and full-spectrum MQ-9 operations.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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