‘Icing a cake before it comes out of the oven’: Lauren Boebert hits back after projected loss to Eileen Laubacher in Colorado House seat race

Rep. Lauren Boebert has released a statement after CNN’s Decision Desk projected that retired Rear Adm. Eileen Laubacher, a Democrat, will flip Colorado’s 4th District, ending Boebert’s tenure in Congress. The projection comes after Boebert elected to run in a more conservative district last cycle.

In a video statement, Lauren Boebert said that CNN and Democrats are trying to “prematurely declare victory.” (REUTERS)

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In a video statement released on X, Boebert said that CNN and Democrats are trying to “prematurely declare victory.” She stressed that "counties still have until November 13th under Colorado law to finish counting and curing every eligible ballot.”

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{{^usCountry}} “There are thousands that still need curing plus military and overseas votes. Declaring victory now is like icing a cake before it comes out of the oven. While I have you here, I also want to say that I am so grateful to every Coloradan who voted, to my tenacious team who continues to serve and to every volunteer still making calls and knocking doors,” said Boebert. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There are thousands that still need curing plus military and overseas votes. Declaring victory now is like icing a cake before it comes out of the oven. While I have you here, I also want to say that I am so grateful to every Coloradan who voted, to my tenacious team who continues to serve and to every volunteer still making calls and knocking doors,” said Boebert. {{/usCountry}}

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She added, “Regardless of the final outcome, we will move forward to future victories together. We'll make sure that every eligible vote is counted and every single voice is heard before we take any next steps. Talk to you soon.”

‘ Elections matter, but this doesn't change who I am’

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Laubacher’s win would deny Boebert a fourth term. Boebert, an aly of President Donald Trump, has beenone of the most outspoken conservatives in the House Republican conference. She was first elected in 2020, after she upset a fifth-term Republican incumbent in a primary.

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In a conversation with TMZ DC, Boebert said, “Elections matter, but this doesn't change who I am and what I do. I'm still going to be aggressive. I've always just done really big things and have been pretty successful in them.And I'm going to continue to do that.”

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The reporter then asked Boebert, “So if you're not a congresswoman, what would you do?”

“I'm going to arm wrestle Haley Stevens for your job,” she replied, to which the reporter said, “ I'd love to get a ticket to that.”

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