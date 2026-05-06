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IIT-Madras launches centre in California, to be launchpad for Indian deep-tech start-ups

IIT-Madras launches centre in California, to be launchpad for Indian deep-tech start-ups

Published on: May 06, 2026 09:43 am IST
PTI |
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Washington, The Indian Institute of Technology Madras Global Research Foundation has announced the establishment of its first centre in the United States, expanding India's deep-tech innovation footprint into global ecosystems.

IIT-Madras launches centre in California, to be launchpad for Indian deep-tech start-ups

The announcement of the centre at Menlo Park in California, which was launched on April 24, was made at the SelectUSA Investment Summit at National Harbour in Maryland near here on Tuesday.

"The Menlo Park centre, enabled through our partnership with CA Startups, is a strategic anchor for IITM Global's US operations," Thirumalai Madhavnarayan, CEO of the IIT Madras Global Research Foundation, told PTI.

"With a focused investment approach, we aim to build a platform that accelerates deep-tech ventures from lab to global markets, while also attracting global innovation into India," he said.

The centre will be developed with a total planned investment of USD 7.5 million, including a greenfield investment of USD 4.5 million from IITM Global, Narayan said.

"Had an insightful conversation with Thirumalai Madhavnarayan, Head of IITM Global, and the brilliant founders of five IIT Madras-incubated deep-tech startups - Atri AI, Zerowatt, Satori XR, Greenvironment, and @ePlaneCompany - on the sidelines of the #SelectUSASummit," Kwatra said in a post on X.

"Truly inspired by the impressive work these young tech leaders showcased. We spoke about exciting new opportunities in India and the US tech ecosystem. The future of India-US innovation collaboration is bright," Kwatra said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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