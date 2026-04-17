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Imran Khan's wife undergoes eye surgery

Imran Khan's wife undergoes eye surgery

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 06:43 pm IST
PTI |
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Islamabad, Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, has undergone surgery on her right eye at a private hospital, jail authorities said.

Imran Khan's wife undergoes eye surgery

Bushra is serving a seven-year sentence in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail after being convicted in the Al-Qadir Trust case, where the cricketer-turned-politician has also been kept following his sentencing in the same case.

She had complained of loss of vision in her right eye and was immediately examined by ophthalmologists, according to a statement by the jail authorities.

Citing the jail superintendent, the statement said that retinal detachment was diagnosed in her right eye, and doctors advised surgery.

On Thursday night, she was taken to a private hospital in Rawalpindi, where her medical examinations were conducted, it said.

The statement said Bushra had given her consent for the operation performed by Dr Nadeem Qureshi, a renowned retina specialist at Al Shifa Eye Hospital in Rawalpindi.

"The earlier, the better. It is their basic right according to the law," he said. "Their health is too serious, and every Pakistani is deeply concerned."

In January, 73-year-old Khan was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences after he complained of deterioration in his right eye vision. He underwent an eye procedure, which was repeated after a month.

Khan has been kept in jail since August 2023, when he was first arrested.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
adiala jail islamabad imran khan
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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