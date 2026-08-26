'In deep opposition to, but...': Zohran Mamdani on Mohan Bhagwat’s upcoming RSS rally in New York

Ahead of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s rally in New York City this week, mayor Zohran Mamdani said that it was “incredibly troubling” to see the rise of a movement in India that was based on what he called an “exclusionary vision”.

Zohran Mamdani received calls by some activists and political figures calling for the Mayor to cancel RSS' Mohan Bhagwat’s rally at Madison Square Garden. (Reuters/PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Mamdani stressed his opposition to the rally but pointed out that the city’s government likely did not have the jurisdiction to cancel a private event.

ALSO READ | Protests, agitations alone cannot solve issues like graft: RSS

Mamdani calls RSS movement ‘exclusionary’

“I also stand here as the first Indian American mayor in our city's history. My mother's family is all still in India. The vision of India that I was taught by my family and the one that I grew up being very familiar with was of a pluralistic society, of a secular republic, that believed in the belonging of each and every person who was from India."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "It has been incredibly troubling to see the rise of a movement that is predicated on an exclusionary vision of any country, frankly. So it is one that I find myself in deep opposition to,” he said, adding that New York was a city that belonged to residents of every colour or faith. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It has been incredibly troubling to see the rise of a movement that is predicated on an exclusionary vision of any country, frankly. So it is one that I find myself in deep opposition to,” he said, adding that New York was a city that belonged to residents of every colour or faith. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Calls grow for Mamdani to cancel RSS rally

Mamdani’s statement follows calls among some activists and political figures from the progressive left calling for the Mayor to cancel Bhagwat’s rally at Madison Square Garden.

ALSO READ | 'Bhagwat is your mentor, listen to him': Dipke alleges BJP-RSS divide over Gen Z

“By refusing to use his Mayoral position to cancel the event and condemn Bhagwat and the RSS, Mamdani is failing to stand with Muslims and other oppressed communities in India and with the Palestinian people.

Modi's right wing regime has gone even further down the road of authoritarianism than Trump, and it is the responsibility of socialists to take a stand against it,” said former Seattle city council member Kshama Sawant on X, who is running for election to the US House of Representatives.

USCIRF members call for sanctions on RSS

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Members of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) also called for the US government not to extend diplomatic courtesies to Bhagwat and to place sanctions on the RSS.

Indian-American political candidates have faced increased scrutiny in recent elections from groups on the progressive left of American politics over their ties to donors and political groups with links to Hindu nationalist groups. Congressmen Shri Thanedar and Raja Krishnamoorthi both faced criticism for their ties to Hindu-nationalist groups.

Both men will be leaving the House of Representatives early next year after failing to secure re-election. Thanedar was defeated at the polls by progressive challenger Donovan McKinney while Krishnamoorthi chose not to run for re-election to the House in order to launch an ultimately unsuccessful bid to represent the state of Illinois in the US Senate.

Bhagwat begins multi-day US visit

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

RSS chief Bhagwat arrived in the United States on Tuesday as part of a multi-day visit that the organisation says is linked to the group’s centenary celebrations. As part of this tour, Bhagwat will also visit Canada and the United Kingdom.