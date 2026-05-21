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India great partner, ready to expand energy cooperation: Rubio

India great partner, ready to expand energy cooperation: Rubio

Published on: May 21, 2026 10:08 pm IST
PTI |
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Washington, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday that the US was in talks with India to expand energy cooperation, an issue that would feature in his discussions during a visit to New Delhi.

India great partner, ready to expand energy cooperation: Rubio

"Well, we want to sell them as much energy as they'll buy. And obviously, you've seen I think we're at historic levels of US production, and US export," Rubio told reporters in Miami as he embarked on the trip to Sweden and India.

Rubio will be in India from May 23-26 and will visit Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi.

"We want to be able to do more. We were already in talks with them to do more. We want them to be a bigger part of their portfolio. We also think there are opportunities with Venezuelan oil," Rubio said.

He was responding to a question about India being affected by high energy prices due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Rubio said the acting President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez was also scheduled to visit India next week and there will be many opportunities to work with New Delhi.

"In fact, it's my understanding that the interim president of Venezuela will be travelling to India next week as well. So, there's opportunities. There's a lot to work on with India," Rubio said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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