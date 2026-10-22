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India, Singapore commence 33rd edition of bilateral maritime exercise in Visakhapatnam

India, Singapore commence 33rd edition of bilateral maritime exercise in Visakhapatnam

Updated on: Oct 22, 2026, 00:06:34 IST
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Visakhapatnam, The Indian Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy began the 33rd edition of their bilateral maritime exercise, SIMBEX-2026, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday to enhance operational interoperability and strengthen maritime cooperation.

India, Singapore commence 33rd edition of bilateral maritime exercise in Visakhapatnam
India, Singapore commence 33rd edition of bilateral maritime exercise in Visakhapatnam

The exercise, held from October 21 to 26, will include professional engagements and maritime-warfare drills.

The opening ceremony took place onboard INS Nilgiri and INS Kamorta, attended by Rear Admiral Manoj Jha, VSM, Chief Staff Officer , Eastern Naval Command, Indian Navy; Colonel Bertram Ang, Fleet Commander of the Republic of Singapore Navy; and other senior officers from both navies.

"SIMBEX-2026 aims to strengthen maritime cooperation and enhance operational interoperability between the Indian Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy," Capt Gurudeep Bala, Commanding Officer of INS Nilgiri, told reporters.

The exercise's progressive expansion strengthened operational interoperability between the two navies, contributing to collective security, addressing common maritime security challenges and promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Bala said the Indian Navy was pleased to host RSN ship RSS Supreme in Visakhapatnam and looked forward to a professional, enriching engagement during the exercise.

Commencing in 1994, SIMBEX has evolved from Exercise Lion King into a significant bilateral maritime engagement between the Indian Navy and the RSN. Over successive editions, the exercise has expanded in scope and operational complexity, fostering professional ties, mutual understanding and combat interoperability between the two forces.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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