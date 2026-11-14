Dubai, An official of the Indian Consulate in Dubai has met family members of Indian victims of a road accident in Fujairah that killed at least 14 people and assured them of all possible assistance. Indian Consulate official in Dubai meets families of Fujairah accident victims

At least 14 people, including Indians, were killed and 30 others injured in the accident on Wednesday that involved 18 vehicles and five trucks in Fujairah, UAE, Khaleej Times reported on Thursday.

"An official from the Consulate General of India to Dubai and Northern Emirates visited the hospitals in Fujairah today to meet family members of the victims of yesterday's tragic road accident and conveyed deepest condolences for the loss of precious lives," the Consulate General of India in Dubai said in a post on X on Friday.

The official also met hospital authorities and doctors and enquired about the health and recovery of the surviving Indian nationals undergoing treatment, the Indian mission said.

"All possible assistance is being extended to the families by the Consulate," it said.

The mission has not yet disclosed the exact number of Indians injured in the accident.

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Thursday said three victims of the accident were from the same family from the state.

He identified the victims as Muhammed Asmil, his twin sisters - Misna Jubin and Muhammed Fayis - all natives of Vengara in Malappuram.

According to Fujairah ‌Police, a truck driver lost control of his vehicle shortly before midnight on Wednesday on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road, near the entrance to Fujairah, Arab News reported.

The truck struck another vehicle, then overturned and hit several vehicles, it said.

Fifteen of the injured have been discharged ‌from hospital, while 15 others are receiving treatment, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.