Houston , The Indian diaspora here celebrated India's 80th Independence Day with immense enthusiasm and patriotic fervour, joining the Consulate General of India for a flag-hoisting ceremony at the Chancery premises its staircase and railings adorned with marigold garlands and tricolour bunting.

Indian diaspora in Houston celebrates 80th Independence Day with patriotic fervour

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Despite the Houston heat, the diaspora thronged the Consulate early morning as proceedings began with the national song Vande Mataram, sung in unison by the gathered crowd, followed by the hoisting of the national flag amid a shower of flower petals and a mass rendition of the national anthem Jana Gana Mana.

Hoisting the Tricolour, Consul General D C Manjunath read out the address of President Draupadi Murmu, delivered on the eve of the historic milestone. He thanked attendees for their steadfast commitment to India and urged active engagement in the nation's journey toward 'Viksit Bharat'.

Deep Dive What events marked the 80th Independence Day celebrations by the Indian diaspora in Houston? The celebrations featured a flag-hoisting ceremony, the national song Vande Mataram, and patriotic song renditions, alongside community speeches and cultural presentations. How did the 'Suryapath Tiranga' campaign celebrate India's Independence Day across the globe? The 'Suryapath Tiranga' campaign involved over 50 Indian missions globally sharing images of the tricolour in a digital relay, starting from Fiji and concluding in San Francisco. Why is the theme of 'Viksit Bharat' significant in the context of India's Independence celebrations? The theme 'Viksit Bharat', highlighted during the celebrations, emphasizes India's commitment to progress and development as it moves toward its centenary of independence in 2047.

The commemorative event featured renditions of patriotic songs, an exhibition of specially-commissioned paintings on the 'Viksit Bharat' theme, and the felicitation of winners of the 'Bharat Ko Janiye' Quiz.

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{{^usCountry}} Attendees beamed with pride and excitement throughout, many saying the ceremony deepened their bond with India, even thousands of miles from home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Attendees beamed with pride and excitement throughout, many saying the ceremony deepened their bond with India, even thousands of miles from home. {{/usCountry}}

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A prominent delegation of elected officials and civic leaders attended the event to present proclamations and extend greetings, including University of Houston Chancellor Renu Khator, Fort Bend County Judge Daniel Wong, Harris County Commissioner Lesley Briones, Fort Bend Commissioner Dexter McCoy, Sugar Land City Council Member Sanjay Singhal, Regional Director for US Senator John Cornyn Jay Guerrero, and judges Juli Mathew and Surendran Pattel, alongside representatives for Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Fort Bend Commissioner Andy Myers, and Houston Mayor John Whitmire.

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Following the Chancery programme, Consul General Manjunath joined community leaders and diaspora members at the O P Jindal Center at the India House Houston for an outdoor ceremony with a four-flag hoisting sequence the Indian Tricolour, the US National Flag, the Texas State Flag, and the India House banner.

The celebrations unfolded in patriotic songs, cultural presentations, community speeches, and a warm reception that capped a day marked by pride, unity, and joyous patriotism across the Houston Indian-American community.

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