Indian IT professional forced to leave US amid H-1B visa woes: ‘It hurts to do everything right, and still lose’

An Indian-origin AI engineer opened up about her decision to leave the United States amid H-1B visa row. Sunjana Ramana stated that her decision was not a result of a lack of ambition, talent, or effort, but rather due to a system that ultimately left her with no other options. Sunjana Ramana, an Indian AI engineer, has moved to the UK after failing to secure an H-1B visa despite notable achievements. (REUTERS)

H-1B woes: Sunjana Ramana opens up about her US journey In her post on LinkedIn, the Data and AI Engineer revealed her decision to leave America after unsuccessful attempts to acquire an H-1B work visa. She highlighted the precarious situation encountered by countless skilled immigrants as they navigate the US immigration system.

“Four-and-a-half years ago, I landed in the US with $80,000 in student debt and a stubborn belief in the American Dream,” Ramana mentioned.

She remarked that what transpired was a quintessential pursuit of success: obtaining an Ivy League education, securing a six-figure job in the technology sector, and settling her student loan debts.

During her journey, she delivered presentations on global platforms such as TEDx and successfully launched her first SaaS product.

H-1B woes: Sunjana Ramana speaks out on challenges for immigrants However, none of these accomplishments sufficed to surmount what she referred to as the “random draw” of the H-1B visa lottery. “After three H-1B attempts, the answer was still no,” she stated. “It’s hard to explain how much it hurts to do everything right… and still lose.”

Calling her situation a “reality for the immigrants”, she said: “You can do everything right and still have no control over the outcome.”

What's next for Sunjana Ramana However, Ramana decided to start a new journey in the UK, rather than going back to India. Her next chapter will begin in London. Expressing her gratitude for the opportunities she encountered in America, she highlighted that persistent visa complications compelled her to make the decision to leave.

“They say, if you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere,” she said in her post. “America, thank you for the opportunities and the growth. This isn’t goodbye forever.”

The H-1B program, which permits US companies to hire foreign experts in specialized fields, has an annual cap and uses a lottery system for allocation when applications surpass the established limit. Critics have consistently contended that this method favors luck over qualifications.