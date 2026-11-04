Indian-American Pia Dandiya defeats Republican Casey Aksar to win Florida’s 22nd Congressional District

Democrat Pia Dandiya won election Tuesday to the U.S. House of Representatives representing Florida's 22nd Congressional District, defeating Republican Casey Askar. A former school principal, Dandiya won in the newly drawn, Republican friendly open seat.

Democrat Pia Dandiya won election Tuesday to the U.S. House of Representatives (Pia Dandiya/X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read | Check live coverage of the 2026 US midterm election results here

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Askar had promised to work with President Donald Trump, who had pushed for mid-decade redistricting to help his party hold onto its House majority.

Deep Dive Who is Pia Dandiya, and what election did she win? Pia Dandiya is a former school principal and Democrat. She won election to represent Florida’s 22nd Congressional District in the US House. Who did Pia Dandiya defeat in Florida’s 22nd District race? Dandiya defeated Republican Casey Askar, a businessman, to win the seat. Why was Pia Dandiya’s win notable? She won a newly drawn, Republican-friendly open seat. The district covers parts of Palm Beach County.

Also read | Suhas Subramanyam to Pia Dandiya: How Indian Americans fared in US midterm elections

The Associated Press declared Dandiya the winner at 9:11 p.m. EST.