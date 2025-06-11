Invasive tegu lizard on the loose in Santa Clara County, California| Photos

An Argentine black and white tegu lizard native to South America was accidentally spotted by hikers in the Joseph D. Grant County Park in Northern California, according to a social media post shared by Santa Clara County Parks on June 7. The lizard is not native to the region and its chance discovery left park authorities shocked at its presence in the area. Tegu lizard native to South America was spotted by hikers in California.(Facebook/ Santa Clara County Parks)

“A few days ago at Joseph D. Grant County Park, a group of hikers spotted an Argentine black & white tegu! They did the right thing and reported it Santa Clara County Parks Department staff and took these amazing photos. These lizards are not native to the area and tend to eat bird eggs, small birds, small lizards, and various small mammals and invertebrates. They are docile so they won't harm people, but they do not belong in county parks,” read the social media post issued by Santa Clara County Parks.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, these lizards can grow up to 4 feet long and weigh more than 10 pounds. Since they’re native to South America, many US states consider them an invasive species. Park rangers are now on the lookout to discover the mammal.

Another statement was issued by Santa Clara County Parks the next day which urged people not to start hunting for the animal and provided them with a few precautions to undertake if they happen to run into it. “Please do not go searching for the tegu or trap it. If you see it, back away safely and notify rangers as soon as possible. Thank you for your cooperation. Park rangers are actively conducting foot patrols around Grant Lake to locate it,” it read.

Anyone who spots the lizard is requested to either inform the Department staff on-site or call (408)274-6121 to report the sighting.

