The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Friday its first laboratory results the US Army’s controlled detonation of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. The EPA said that laboratory analysis found no detectable lead in 38 post-detonation water samples collected from public drinking water systems.

An EPA mobile lab sits in the parking lot of the Westland Mall in West Burlington, two days after the US Army detonated a degraded stockpile of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart (REUTERS) more less

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The findings follow 30 consecutive hours of zero airborne lead detections recorded by EPA’s real-time air monitoring network after the explosion.

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The agency said the results indicate the controlled detonation did not elevate lead levels in water bodies that supply drinking water to communities across Iowa and neighbouring states. EPA stressed that testing is continuing and thousands of additional environmental samples are still being processed.

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Water tests build on earlier air monitoring results

The latest laboratory findings build on EPA’s earlier announcement that its Xact monitoring systems recorded 0.0 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) of airborne lead for 30 consecutive hours following the destruction of 68 barrels of degraded lead azide at the Middletown facility. Officials described the readings as “zero detect” or “non-detect.”

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{{^usCountry}} Before the detonation, EPA collected baseline samples from 35 drinking water sources across Iowa, Illinois and Missouri. Four locations showed low concentrations of lead before the explosion. These include Mark Twain Lake in Missouri and sections of the Illinois and Mississippi rivers in Illinois. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before the detonation, EPA collected baseline samples from 35 drinking water sources across Iowa, Illinois and Missouri. Four locations showed low concentrations of lead before the explosion. These include Mark Twain Lake in Missouri and sections of the Illinois and Mississippi rivers in Illinois. {{/usCountry}}

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EPA said those measurements ranged from 1.13 to 2.12 parts per billion, well below the agency’s 15 parts per billion action level for drinking water. The lead was present before the explosion and was therefore not caused by the detonation, the agency said. They noted that historical uses of lead, including paint, gasoline, ammunition, mining and industrial activities, may explain the background levels.

However, no original source was identified.

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Thousands more samples still under review

EPA said personnel have collected more than 3,200 environmental samples: 1,632 before the explosion and 1,607 afterward.

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These cover air, water, soil and dust. Sampling has also been completed at 187 structures, along with schools, parks, playgrounds, churches, daycare centres, farms and drinking water systems throughout the Mississippi River watershed.

The agency reported that at the time of update post-detonation sampling had been completed at 88% of homes previously tested before the blast.

The agency said laboratories are analysing samples for volatile and semivolatile organic compounds as well associated with the disposal method.

Although the preliminary findings have eased immediate concerns about lead contamination, EPA emphasised that additional laboratory results will determine whether any further response or remediation is required in any of the tested sites.