Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused Israel of attempting to push the United States into another war after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz alleged that Tehran was developing chemical weapons. Araghchi dismissed the claim and argued that Israel was using the accusation to influence Washington.

Iran accuses Israel of using chemical weapons allegations to draw the US into another war. (Photo by Kawnat HAJU / AFP) / (AFP) more less

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In a statement posted on X on Wednesday, Araghchi wrote, “This warmonger shamelessly accuses Iran... of developing and concealing such heinous weapons in pharmaceutical factories. The objective is audacious: to deceive the US into fighting yet another war on its behalf.”

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The comments followed Katz's allegations on Tuesday, when the Israeli defence minister claimed Iran was developing chemical weapons but had not yet acquired the ability to use them against Israel. Katz also vowed that Israel would prevent Tehran from obtaining that capability.

Israel and Iran exchange accusations

According to AFP, Katz made the allegations in a statement published on Telegram by his Likud party, warning that Israel would not allow Iran's alleged chemical weapons development to continue.

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“Iran is in the process of developing chemical weapons but has not yet reached the capability to attack Israel with them,” Katz wrote.

“We must not allow this to proceed.”

Israel has repeatedly accused Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons, although Tehran has denied seeking to develop them. The latest claims have added to tensions between the two countries, which have been involved in repeated confrontations and exchanges of accusations over security threats.

Araghchi has previously rejected claims that Iran intends to use chemical weapons, dismissing similar allegations last week as “rubbish.” Tehran has consistently accused Israel of making claims intended to justify further military action.

Israeli opposition voices caution against attack

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The allegations also faced criticism from within Israel, where some political figures questioned whether an immediate military response against Iran was justified.

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Avigdor Liberman, an ally of Israeli prime ministerial hopeful Gadi Eisenkot, argued on Wednesday that the latest claims did not provide sufficient grounds for an immediate Israeli attack.

Liberman also criticized caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Katz, accusing the two leaders of being driven by political ambitions.

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“The statements about chemical weapons in Iran's hands are serious, but from an intelligence and operational standpoint, there is no justification for an independent Israeli attack in the immediate term,” Liberman wrote on X.

His comments came amid political uncertainty in Israel, with efforts to form a government continuing following the election.