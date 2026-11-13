‘Enemy must learn from defeats’: Iran warns US of ‘painful strikes’ over military action

His warning comes amid rising tensions between Iran and the United States, with fresh developments reported in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. The IRGC has issued warnings over maritime movements in the waterway and claimed that a liquefied gas carrier was involved in a major explosion after striking a naval mine.

“The enemy must learn from its repeated defeats, or it will face even greater lessons. Any act of aggression, no matter how minor, will be met with devastating and painful strikes,” Vahidi said, as quoted by news agency ANI, citing Press TV.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned the United States against further military action, threatening a forceful response to even limited acts of aggression. IRGC Chief Commander Major General Ahmad Vahidi said Washington would face severe consequences if it continued its actions against Tehran.

IRGC claims gas carrier hit naval mine in Strait of Hormuz According to the IRGC Navy, a liquefied gas carrier attempted to navigate through the southern route of the Strait of Hormuz, which the force described as dangerous and unauthorised, despite receiving repeated warnings.

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The naval force claimed that the vessel suffered a massive explosion after hitting a naval mine. However, it did not disclose the ship's ownership, provide details about the extent of the damage or confirm whether there were any casualties.

Iran claims US early warning radar destroyed in Bahrain In another development, the IRGC claimed that its Aerospace Force had destroyed a US early warning radar installation in Bahrain in retaliation for an alleged American strike on a telecommunications tower in Iran's Sirik region.

According to Fars News Agency, the IRGC said the operation took place approximately an hour after the alleged attack on the telecommunications infrastructure. It claimed that its personnel had targeted and destroyed the US military's early warning radar on Bahrain Island.

Describing the operation as a warning to Washington, the IRGC demanded an end to what it called aerial provocations and oil smuggling in the Strait of Hormuz.

“The destruction of a US radar in Bahrain was a serious warning to the aggressor enemy to end its aerial provocations and oil smuggling in the Strait of Hormuz. If the enemy repeats its violations and acts of aggression, the IRGC Aerospace Force is on full alert to respond without limits,” the force said, as reported by Fars News Agency.

The IRGC also warned companies against being misled by what it described as enemy deception, cautioning that those involved would face stricter penalties.

Iran warns countries against supporting US military operations Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei cautioned other countries against providing Washington with military or logistical assistance for its operations against Tehran.

In a post on X, Baqaei said any direct or indirect support for the United States, including the deployment of naval forces, military equipment, logistical resources or personnel, would be considered participation in aggression against Iran.

“Any direct or indirect involvement in acts of aggression or in inhumane economic terrorism against Iran - including the deployment of naval forces, military and logistical support equipment, and personnel - will be regarded as a hostile and unlawful act amounting to participation in the US aggression against Iran.”

He further argued that such involvement would breach Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter and fall under the definition of aggression outlined in UN General Assembly Resolution 3314.

Trump warns Iran over threats to US officials US President Donald Trump also issued a warning to Tehran over any potential attempts to target American officials.

Speaking to Salem News Channel in an interview on Thursday (local time), Trump was asked about the possibility of Iran killing US officials.

“They will not exist any longer,” Trump said, adding that he would have “no hesitation” in using military force.

Trump also claimed that the United States had complete control over the Strait of Hormuz and asserted that Iran's regime was collapsing.