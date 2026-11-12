Iran sets 7 conditions for reopening Strait of Hormuz, resuming talks with US

Iran has said it will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz or resume negotiations with the United States until Washington meets seven conditions set by Tehran. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the responsibility for the next move now rests with the US, as Iran waits for an official response to its demands.

Iran says it will keep the Strait of Hormuz closed and reject US talks until Washington meets its seven conditions. (Photo by Atta KENARE / AFP) (AFP)

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Speaking to Al Jazeera, Ghalibaf said Iran had already sent Washington a clear response outlining its conditions but had not received a specific answer.

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“The ball is now in the Americans’ court, and they must make a decision and announce it," he said.

He also warned US President Donald Trump against restarting military action against Iran, saying, “If Trump decides to go to war again, he will face another defeat."

Iran says no negotiations are taking place with Washington

Iran's senior security official Mohsen Rezaei also said there were currently no negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

Also Read: US sanctions inflicting ‘extraordinary economic pain’ on Iran, no need for major combat ops: Rubio

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{{^usCountry}} In an interview with Lebanon-based Al-Mayadeen TV, Rezaei said Iran was waiting for a clear response from the US on its demands. His comments were reported by Reuters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an interview with Lebanon-based Al-Mayadeen TV, Rezaei said Iran was waiting for a clear response from the US on its demands. His comments were reported by Reuters. {{/usCountry}}

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The remarks came after Trump met Qatar's mediators at the White House on Monday. The US president played down the possibility of another major military operation against Iran but did not accept Tehran's existing truce proposal.

Mohsen Rezaei warns US bases in Europe could be targeted

Rezaei also warned that Iran could strike American military bases outside the Middle East if they were used to launch attacks against the country.

“If American aircraft take off from an American military base, even one located in a European country or some other distant region, to bomb Iran, we will strike those bases as well," he told Al-Mayadeen.

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Also Read: Trump says US war in Iran is ‘militarily effectively over', suggests ‘status quo’ to continue

He added that Iran could target other distant US military installations and islands that Washington believes are beyond the reach of Iranian missiles.

What are Iran's conditions?

Iran's demands include the removal of US sanctions, the release of frozen Iranian assets, an end to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports and compensation for damage caused by the war. Tehran has also called for an end to fighting across regional fronts, including Lebanon.

According to The Associated Press, Iran's proposal suggests reopening the Strait of Hormuz on the sixth day after the US meets its demands, with talks on a final agreement starting the following day.

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However, Tehran has not publicly released the complete list of all seven conditions.