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Iran will never have nuclear weapons, not today and not tomorrow: Netanyahu

Iran will never have nuclear weapons, not today and not tomorrow: Netanyahu

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 12:47 am IST
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Jerusalem, Amid growing resentment in Israel over the emerging deal between the United States and Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday evening defended his actions, emphasising that "Iran will not have nuclear weapons, with or without an agreement".

Iran will never have nuclear weapons, not today and not tomorrow: Netanyahu

"Iran will never have nuclear weapons, not today and not tomorrow," Netanyahu asserted during a brief press conference in Hebrew.

"People ask me what we have achieved? And I answer them - What we have achieved? We removed the immediate threat of annihilation from ourselves. Most importantly, we saved the State of Israel from the threat of total destruction", the Israeli Premier said following a day of criticism from the opposition as well as coalition partners.

Assailing Netanyahu's leadership, former Prime Minister and prominent challenger for Prime Ministership Naftali Bennett earlier told the reporters that the term of this Netanyahu government began with a civil war, continued with the October 7 massacre, and is now ending with a historic failure against Iran.

"We have established deep security zones around the State of Israel. We did this in Gaza, in Lebanon and in Syria, where we eliminated all of Assad's army weapons. I want to make it clear - we will remain in the security zones as long as necessary to protect our country," Netanyahu said.

"We beheaded the leaders of the terror regime, we crushed the terror factories," he said, adding, "You [Israelis] were all in terrible danger of death."

"We will stay in the Lebanon security buffer zone for as long as necessary," the Israeli leader stressed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
united states benjamin netanyahu iran israel
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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