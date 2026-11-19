Iranian government-linked cyber actors and pro-Iran groups have targeted US critical infrastructure since the conflict with Iran began in February 2026. However, US officials have ruled out any connection between Iran and recent technology outages affecting American services, including banks and air travel.

US officials confirmed Iranian cyber activity targeting critical infrastructure but ruled out its involvement in recent technology outages affecting American services. Photographer: Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

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According to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s written testimony to Congress, Iranian government cyber actors and pro-Iran cybercriminals have targeted US networks since the conflict began. Their activity has increasingly focused on the transportation, healthcare, water, energy and financial sectors.

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Mullin warned that poorly secured systems could face serious disruption. He also noted that cyber threats from foreign governments, criminal groups and other actors continue to put US infrastructure at risk.

Iran-linked groups have targeted US infrastructure

Deep Dive Which US critical infrastructure sectors have Iran-linked cyber actors targeted? According to DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s testimony, Iranian government-linked actors and pro-Iran groups have targeted networks in transportation, healthcare, water, energy and financial services. Were recent US bank and flight outages caused by Iran-linked cyberattacks? Officials said there was no indication that Iran or other malicious cyber activity caused the recent outages. They attributed the incidents to separate technical problems, maintenance and changes to systems. How could cyberattacks threaten US critical infrastructure? Mullin warned that attacks on poorly secured systems could disrupt essential services. Cyber operations could also seek to steal sensitive information, such as private communications, call records and law enforcement data.

Mullin’s testimony highlighted concerns about cyber activity targeting essential services. These include energy supplies, water systems, telecommunications, transportation and financial services.

The testimony also warned that cyber operations could involve stealing sensitive information, including private communications, call records and law enforcement data.

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{{^usCountry}} However, it did not establish that Iranian-linked groups were responsible for the recent outages affecting US technology services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, it did not establish that Iranian-linked groups were responsible for the recent outages affecting US technology services. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials rule out link to recent US outages

According to Bloomberg, Mullin did not blame Iran for the recent service disruptions affecting commercial banks, government networks and air travel.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton also addressed the issue during the congressional hearing. He clarified that the recent technology failures and the Federal Aviation Administration's ground stop were not linked to Iranian activity.

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“These are separate service outages associated with maintenance and technical changes. They are not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack,” Clayton told lawmakers.

FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia also ruled out evidence of a cyberattack behind the incidents.

“At this point, there is no indication whatsoever that there is any cyber malicious activity related to any of those incidents,” Raia said.

According to CBS News, Raia added that FBI cyber teams had been involved in examining the incidents from the beginning.

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FBI continues to monitor Iranian threats

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Raia also warned that Iran, Russia and North Korea continue to conduct cyber espionage and seek access to US critical infrastructure. Such access could potentially be used during a future crisis or conflict.

He also told lawmakers that the FBI had disrupted several Iranian plots targeting US officials and activists in recent years.

The officials' remarks highlight two separate concerns; Iranian-linked cyber activity against American infrastructure and recent technical outages that investigators have not linked to a foreign attack.