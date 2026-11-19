By Andrea Shalal US sanctions Hezbollah-linked charity in push against Iran's proxies, Treasury says

Nov 18 - The United States on Wednesday issued new Hezbollah-related sanctions targeting three people based in Lebanon, and three entities as part of a broader effort to shut down Iran's proxy networks, the Treasury Department said.

Treasury said its Office of Foreign Assets Control designated the Hezbollah-affiliated charity Ta’awanu Association and its founder, along with two Lebanese brothers who the US said have aided the Islamic militant group with a gold- and cash-smuggling network.

“The Iranian regime’s attempts to infringe on Lebanon’s sovereignty through terror proxies like Hezbollah will not be tolerated,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. “The U.S. government will continue to disrupt Iran’s attempts to exert influence in the region and fund its proxies.”

The designations came hours after the US military published a new advisory that it would treat ships that receive cargo at sea from vessels loaded in Iran as attempting to evade its blockade of Iranian ports and could take action against them.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio last week told G7 foreign ministers that the US would keep imposing "devastating" economic costs on Iran, saying it had options beyond war or agreeing to unacceptable Iranian demands, four G7 diplomats said.

Treasury said the latest sanctions showed Hezbollah's "continued exploitation of civilian charitable organizations and its efforts to portray itself as a provider of humanitarian assistance" and increased pressure on the group’s illicit financing networks.

It said Wa Ta’awanu was a Lebanon-based charity that provides emergency relief services for southern Lebanon but also channeled "outside donor funds toward Hezbollah’s terrorist activities." Also designated was Afif Abdel Rida Chouman, who founded the charity and coordinates its activities, Treasury said.

Treasury also imposed sanctions on Lebanese businessman and money changer Hassan Khechen and his brother Ibrahim Khechen, accusing them of having transferred significant funds over the course of their operations from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force to Lebanon on behalf of Hezbollah.

Also hit with sanctions were Hassan Khechen's company Gold Global Company, and Turkey-based Sankari Gold Kuyumculuk Ticaret Limited Sirketi, which he also controls, for aiding Hezbollah.

No comment was immediately available from the newly sanctioned people or entities.

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