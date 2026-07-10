Iran's new plot to kill Trump exposed: Bombshell details on Israeli intelligence warning here, ‘I’m on every list’

Israel has provided the United States with intelligence regarding Iranian intentions to assassinate US President Donald Trump, according to new reports.

Reports suggest that Iran's threats against Trump are part of a broader context of tension since Soleimani's death. (AFP)

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Sources familiar with the situation informed the Wall Street Journal that Israeli intelligence suggested a new scheme was being formulated to carry out the assassination of the US President.

The report did not clarify when the intelligence was communicated or the method of transmission.

The newspaper reported that Iran has been openly vowing to kill Trump since the United States eliminated Iranian IRGC Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani in 2020. Calls for the death of the US president have been a significant part of the ongoing mourning events for the deceased supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

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Here's what US officials said as Tryump declares ‘I am on every list’

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{{^usCountry}} However, two US officials informed Channel 12 news that the information pertains to general discussions among Iranian officials regarding the potential assassination of the US President, rather than indicating a specific plan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, two US officials informed Channel 12 news that the information pertains to general discussions among Iranian officials regarding the potential assassination of the US President, rather than indicating a specific plan. {{/usCountry}}

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The officials shared their belief that Israel provided the information to the US in an effort to strengthen the relationship between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Trump, as well as to attempt to sway Washington's policies regarding Iran.

One official remarked that Israel had shared comparable intelligence concerning Iran and Iran-affiliated terrorist organizations throughout the previous year.

Trump, who has encountered multiple assassination attempts — including a shooting in 2024 where a bullet grazed his ear — remarked this week on the threats he faces, stating, "I’m on every list. I saw this morning, I’m on every single one of their lists. And so far, I guess I’ve been a little bit lucky, but that maybe doesn’t last very long."

White House says US remains dedicated to MoU with Iran

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In the meantime, the White House stated on Thursday that it remains dedicated to the memorandum of understanding with Iran, despite Trump asserting earlier this week that the framework agreement aimed at concluding the Iran war was "over" following the Islamic Republic's attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and on neighboring nations.

"The United States is still committed to finding a resolution, and technical talks continue," stated a senior US official in a message sent to reporters by the White House.